NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tianyang Lan Music Studio founder and vocal educator Lan Tianyang recently presented a lecture on integrating traditional Chinese opera vocal techniques into contemporary popular singing at Yale University.

Drawing on over three decades of teaching experience, Lan introduced a training approach that connects Chinese diction with vocal resonance and coordination. He explained how articulation can directly influence tone stability and vocal control.

The lecture also explored the role of Chinese vocal traditions in contemporary music education. By bridging classical techniques with modern performance, Lan offered a cross-cultural perspective on vocal training.

Lan Tianyang is known for his work in vocal pedagogy and for developing methods that combine Chinese opera techniques with popular singing. His approach has been applied in both China and international teaching contexts.

About Tianyang Lan Music Studio

Tianyang Lan Music Studio is an international vocal training and music education platform founded by renowned vocal educator Lan Tianyang. The studio specializes in contemporary vocal training, cross-cultural singing techniques, and the integration of traditional Chinese opera vocal methods with modern popular music. With extensive experience in training professional singers and artists, the studio is dedicated to developing a globally recognized vocal pedagogy system.

Lan Tianyang is a leading vocal educator with over 30 years of teaching experience, known for his innovative approach to integrating Chinese diction, vocal resonance, and contemporary singing techniques. He has worked with numerous professional performers and continues to promote cross-cultural vocal education worldwide.

Media Contact

Tianyang Lan Music Studio

Email: Tianyang@lantianyangmusic.com