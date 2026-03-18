Orange Door Music Video Announces Attendance at Bar & Restaurant Expo 2026, Showcasing Music Video and Digital Signage Systems for Hospitality Venues

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Door Music Video has announced it will be exhibiting at Bar & Restaurant Expo 2026 in Las Vegas, joining hospitality operators, technology providers, and venue owners from across the United States.

As interest grows around how bars and restaurants can improve in-venue experience and increase customer spend, Orange Door will be showcasing its all-in-one music video and digital signage system for bars, designed to help venues create more engaging atmospheres while supporting revenue.

The Bar & Restaurant Expo is one of the leading events for hospitality professionals researching new ideas, suppliers, and technologies. For operators asking what to see at Bar & Restaurant Expo 2026 or which hospitality technology exhibitors are attending, Orange Door will be demonstrating how venue screens can be used more effectively as part of the customer experience.

Hospitality expert Jon Taffer, host of Bar Rescue, has previously highlighted Orange Door as a solution for venues looking to modernise their entertainment offering and improve commercial performance. The system reflects a broader shift in how operators are approaching music, screens, and atmosphere.

At the event, Orange Door will demonstrate how its platform combines music videos, curated playlists, and digital signage into a single system that runs continuously throughout service.

Visitors will be able to explore how venues are using this approach to:

Create a consistent and engaging atmosphere from open to close

Increase dwell time by pairing music with visual content that holds attention

Support higher spend per customer through subtle on-screen promotions and menu reinforcement

Reduce reliance on external DJs or manual playlist management

Deliver a branded, premium feel across single or multiple locations



Recent consumer behaviour research continues to support this approach:

A BMI and National Research Group study found that 80% of U.S. patrons say enjoyable music encourages them to stay longer, while 60% say they spend more

Hospitality research shows over half of guests are willing to spend more when a venue feels engaging and enjoyable

Operators using integrated music and screen systems report stronger repeat visits and improved customer satisfaction



For venue owners attending Bar & Restaurant Expo 2026, the focus is shifting from simply having screens to using them with intent. Music, visuals, and timing are increasingly being treated as part of the commercial strategy rather than background elements.

Orange Door will be available throughout the event for live demonstrations and discussions with operators looking to improve their in-venue experience.

Interested in seeing the system in action at Bar & Restaurant Expo 2026?

Attendees can book a meeting or visit the Orange Door team during the event to explore how the platform can be tailored to their venue.

Book a demo or meeting:

andrew@orangedoormusic.com

www.orangedoormusic.com

About Orange Door Music Video

Orange Door is a global provider of commercial music video systems, powering in-venue entertainment across bars, restaurants, casinos, bowling alleys, and gyms. Its all-in-one platform combines music videos, curated playlists, digital signage, and real-time promotions into a single plug-and-play system.

With clients across the United States, Canada, and New Zealand, Orange Door helps hospitality businesses turn screens into strategic assets.