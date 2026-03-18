New Crypto: Pepeto Cross Chain Bridge Update While Bitcoin Price Hits $75K Leading Dogecoin, XRP and Ethereum Higher

Dubai, UAE, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

New crypto Pepeto update while the bitcoin price just touched $75,000 for the first time in six weeks according to CoinDesk, and the rally is pulling Dogecoin, XRP, and Ethereum up with it. That matters for one reason. Every time BTC confirms a new leg up, a window opens where early stage Ethereum projects surge faster than anything else in the market. Pepeto just announced a cross chain bridge update right inside that window, introducing adaptive liquidity routing and real time settlement verification across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana. The bridge tools are approaching completion, the Binance listing will be announced just hours before launch according to the team, and the presale has crossed $8.1 million with capital entering at a pace that only shows up when investors see the full picture coming together.

Pepeto Bridge Completion Signals Timeline as the Bitcoin Price Rally Makes It the Best Crypto to Buy Now

The BTC rally this week is real. BTC moved from $64,000 lows to $75,000 with 10x Research pointing to the closure of large bearish put positions as the catalyst according to CoinDesk. XRP followed, climbing past $1.50 on the Mastercard partnership. DOGE jumped 6% after Elon Musk confirmed X Money could launch by April. ETH broke above $2,300 as BlackRock's staking ETF pulled $45 million in two days.

When BTC moves like this, capital starts searching for the best crypto to buy now. Holding DOGE and XRP is solid. Both are moving higher. But BTC doubling gives a 2x. ETH reaching $7,500 gives a 3x. The question every serious investor asks at this stage is where to find the position that multiplies faster, and the answer has been the same since 2017: the new crypto projects that combine viral attention with real infrastructure at presale entry deliver returns that large caps at trillion dollar valuations are simply too big to match.

That is the context behind Pepeto's bridge update. The bridge processes cross chain transfers through an adaptive routing protocol that selects the fastest path in real time, with AI verification scanning every transaction before execution. "The bridge handles settlement across three networks at zero cost with embedded contract screening, giving traders centralized platform access with DeFi security," said a Pepeto team representative. SolidProof verified the full protocol, and the tools reaching completion right as the bitcoin price confirms the rally tells you everything about the listing timeline.

Pepeto Solves the One Problem That Separates the Meme Coins That Create Wealth From the Ones That Lose It

Crypto history is clear. The projects that deliver the biggest gains during a bitcoin price rally are meme coins. Dogecoin went from $0.007 to a $90 billion peak. Shiba Inu turned early entries into millions. Meme coins capture attention faster than any other category, and attention drives capital.

The problem is equally clear. Dogecoin gave back 90% after the peak. SHIB dropped 93%. The attention came and went because there was nothing generating ongoing demand. That single factor separates the meme coins that create lasting wealth from the ones that give it all back.

Pepeto solves that problem. The cross chain bridge, the zero fee exchange, and the AI contract screening create a working ecosystem where every trade after launch generates revenue for the holders who entered at presale. The viral energy around this new crypto is growing at the same speed DOGE had before its explosion, except Pepeto has the exchange infrastructure that keeps demand rising long after the initial surge. That is why the wallets entering this presale are committing with size, because they see the best crypto to buy now is a project where the listing delivers the initial jump and the utility keeps the price climbing from there.

Conclusion

The bitcoin price is leading the market higher, DOGE and Ripple are following, ETH is breaking out, and the numbers around Pepeto are moving faster than the crypto cycle can track. Stages sell out faster every week and the entry price rises with every round that closes. The cross chain bridge is approaching completion, the Binance listing will be announced hours before launch, and the wallets that built their wealth from early crypto positions are already inside this presale because they recognize the same signals.

The Pepeto official website is where the investors who understand that a portfolio without Pepeto in 2026, could be the most expensive decision of this cycle are entering right now, and the positions being taken today carry the full benefit of everything this exchange delivers, once the listing arrives.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

Will the bitcoin price keep going up in 2026?

The bitcoin price touched $75,000 this week with derivatives activity and ETF flows supporting the move. Analysts target $150,000 to $250,000 as the cycle's strongest phase plays out.

Is Pepeto the best crypto to buy now before the Binance listing?

Pepeto combines an Ethereum based exchange with cross chain bridge infrastructure and viral community demand, delivering the kind of early stage opportunity that large caps like DOGE and Ripple at current valuations are simply too big to match.



