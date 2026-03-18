Crypto News: Pepeto Last Stage Sold Out in Hours as Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $250K and XRP Price Rallies

Dubai, UAE, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto's last presale stage sold out in hours, and investors are racing to secure positions before the next round fills even faster. The demand is accelerating at a speed that exceeded every projection. Over $8.1 million raised, each stage closing faster than the one before, and wallet data showing large holders entering with the kind of capital that only appears when serious money sees a confirmed outcome ahead. The BTC forecast from Arthur Hayes reached $250,000 by year end according to CoinDesk, Ripple surged past $1.50 on the Mastercard partnership, and the market is moving into the strongest setup of the cycle. The speed at which Pepeto's stage sold out is the clearest proof that the biggest wallets in crypto already made their move.

Pepeto Stage Sells Out as the Bitcoin Price Prediction and XRP Price Rally Confirm Why Capital Is Moving Fast

Pepeto selling out a full stage in hours during a live BTC rally is the signal experienced investors recognize instantly. The people inside the presale are adding with urgency because they see a timeline the market is still catching up to. The Binance listing is approaching, and the DeFi exchange tools including cross chain settlement, AI contract verification, and zero fee execution across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana are approaching final readiness.

The BTC outlook backs up the urgency. Bitcoin at $73,000 is forming higher lows, spot ETFs absorbed 1.3 million BTC, only 5.8% of supply sits on exchanges, and Hayes points to rate cuts as the catalyst toward $250,000 according to CoinDesk. Ripple is confirming direction with $1.44 billion in ETF inflows. The market this week is bullish, and the capital searching for where the biggest multiples sit is flowing into Pepeto at a pace that forced a full stage to close ahead of schedule.

The xrp price reaching $5 gives a 3.5x. The bitcoin price reaching $150,000 gives a 2x. Solid returns over months. But the structural difference is what matters. When someone holds XRP or BTC, the token waits for external demand to push the price. Pepeto's model generates revenue from every trade on the exchange that flows to holders based on position size. Presale holders earn from every swap, every bridge transfer, and every transaction after launch. XRP goes up when the market moves. Pepeto goes up from market demand and pays holders from exchange volume at the same time.

Pepeto Demand Is Outpacing Every Projection and the Crypto News Cycle Is Taking Notice

"Pepeto's exchange introduces a unified liquidity layer with zero fee settlement and embedded AI threat detection across three networks, creating composable DeFi infrastructure that institutional capital requires before committing at scale," said a Pepeto team representative.

The crypto news around a stage selling out in hours carries weight because it reveals what on chain data already shows. The whales controlling the timing on every major move in crypto are inside this presale. They accumulated before the catalyst, they are building positions while the market focuses on large caps, and the sell out speed confirms the listing timeline is closer than most people realize. SolidProof verified the full protocol. The bitcoin price rally is pulling capital into every corner of the market, and Pepeto is capturing a disproportionate share because the investors closest to the data see what this exchange delivers once the Binance listing opens it to the full market.

Every round that closes pushes the entry price higher. The investors entering the current round are getting a better price than the next wave, and anyone who waits past the listing gets the price the open market sets, which is where every early wallet profits.

Conclusion

The bitcoin price prediction targets $250,000, the xrp price is surging, the crypto news is bullish across the board, and Pepeto just sold out a full stage in hours because the demand behind this project is real and it is growing faster every week. The whales are inside, the Binance listing will be announced hours before launch, and the exchange tools are approaching completion.

The Pepeto official website is still open but the speed of these sell outs tells you exactly how much time is left. The investors entering Pepeto right now are securing the position that delivers the biggest returns of 2026, and the listing will confirm what every early wallet already knows.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Arthur Hayes forecasts bitcoin at $250,000 based on ETF absorption, institutional allocation, and rate cut catalysts. The bitcoin price prediction is supported by BTC forming higher lows above $70,000 with only 5.8% of supply on exchanges.

Why did Pepeto's last stage sell out so fast?

Pepeto's stage sold out in hours as the crypto news confirmed rising demand from whale wallets ahead of the Binance listing, with the xrp price rally and BTC rally pulling capital into early stage projects with exchange infrastructure.



