[Latest] Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size/Share Worth USD 10.14 Billion by 2035 at a 7.2% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “Surgical Stapling Devices Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Manual Surgical Staplers, Powered Surgical Staplers, Disposable Staple Cartridges), By Application (Abdominal Surgery, Thoracic Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Other Applications), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics), By Mechanism (Linear Staplers, Circular Staplers, Skin Staplers, Ligating Clips), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Surgical Stapling Devices Market was valued at approximately USD 5.47 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 5.89 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 10.14 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7.2% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Surgical Stapling Devices Market Revenue and Trends

The global market for surgical stapling devices provides advanced mechanical staplers, reloads, and accessories used to join tissues, tie off blood vessels, and connect parts during various types of surgeries, including open, laparoscopic, and robotic-assisted procedures in areas like gastrointestinal, thoracic, gynecologic, and bariatric operations.

The world surgical stapling device market is booming, owing to high surgical volumes, the popularity of the least invasive and robotic surgeries, the rise in obesity and colorectal diseases, and the development of powered, reloadable, and intelligent stapling technologies in surgical ecosystems across the globe.

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What are the Factors That Have a Significant Contribution to the Growth of the surgical stapling devices market?

More people are having bariatric, colorectal, thoracic, and general surgeries because obesity, cancer, and aging are on the rise, which has led to a higher need for surgical stapling devices. With the adoption of minimally invasive methods and robotic systems, a greater number of surgeons will be pursuing reliable, ergonomic, and powered staplers that will minimize operative time, enhance consistency, and reduce complications such as leaks as well as bleeding.

The new developments include advanced technologies like powered stapling systems that can sense tissue compression, reloads that can move to reach difficult areas, staples that dissolve over time and are stronger, and built-in digital feedback that improves precision and safety. Other important factors include a stronger focus on preventing infections and leaks after surgery, increased funding for advanced stapling in outpatient care and government training programs, and improvements in hospital facilities in both rich and poor countries.

(A free sample of the Surgical Stapling Devices report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Included are tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Healthcare Foresights (HEALTHCARE FORESIGHTS) research methodology

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

Through products, powered surgical stapling systems take up a vast majority of the surgical stapling devices market as of 2025 due to their high popularity in laparoscopic, robotic, and high-volume surgery due to their superior tissue compression control, decreased surgeon fatigue, and lower risk of staple line failure, and further innovation in smart reloads, real-time feedback, and ergonomic designs have continued to be mentioned by substantial numbers of surgeons as their preferred choice improving the efficiency of their procedures and their patient outcomes.

By Distribution Channel

The biggest market share lies in the hospitals and ambulatory surgical facilities which are the major centers of acquisition of high quality powered and reloadable stapling systems, training of surgeons and intraoperative use in complicated cases. As they offer professional knowledge in the selection of the devices, the sterilization of the devices and also in the provision of assistance during the high acuity surgical situation, these channels have turned out to be the preferred avenue in the delivery of surgical stapling devices.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Surgical Stapling Devices market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Surgical Stapling Devices market forward?

What are the Surgical Stapling Devices Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Surgical Stapling Devices Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Surgical Stapling Devices market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

North America has captured a larger share of the world market in surgical stapling devices because of the highly developed surgical infrastructure, the high use of robotic and minimally invasive surgeries and the increased investment in the advanced stapling devices. Other advantages in North America include the presence of strong policies on reimbursement, easy access to robotic platforms, and early adoption of powered and intelligent stapling systems. The large industry players as well as the continued research and innovation in the field of clinical research are added advantages in ensuring that North America maintains its dominant role.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is showing the greatest growth rate in the surgical stapling devices market due to its rapidly growing healthcare facilities, the growing surgical volumes, the increase in the prevalence of obesity-related surgeries and the advanced laparoscopic/robotic surgery. It has been observed that there has been a significant uptake of powered staplers and reloads in China, India and Japan as they become more affordable, surgeon training is increased and government backed healthcare modernization initiatives are implemented. The rapid growth of medical tourism, adoption of the private hospital chains and minimally invasive surgery within this region will aid in the fast market growth in Asia Pacific.

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Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 5.89 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 10.14 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 5.47 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.2% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Product Type, Application, End User, Mechanism and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

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Recent Developments

In June 2025: Johnson & Johnson MedTech launched the Echelon Circular™ Powered Stapler with next-generation Gripping Technology and Tissue Compression Sensing, delivering enhanced staple line integrity and reduced risk of anastomotic leaks in colorectal and thoracic procedures.





List of the prominent players in the Surgical Stapling Devices Market:

Medtronic plc

Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Conmed Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Purple Surgical

Frankenman International Ltd.

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

Welfare Medical Ltd.

Grena Ltd.

Reach Surgical

Others

The Surgical Stapling Devices Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Manual Surgical Staplers

Powered Surgical Staplers

Disposable Staple Cartridges

By Application

Abdominal Surgery

Thoracic Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

By Mechanism

Linear Staplers

Circular Staplers

Skin Staplers

Ligating Clips

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/surgical-stapling-devices-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Surgical Stapling Devices Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Surgical Stapling Devices Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Surgical Stapling Devices Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the Surgical Stapling Devices Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Surgical Stapling Devices Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of Surgical Stapling Devices Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Surgical Stapling Devices Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Surgical Stapling Devices market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Surgical Stapling Devices industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Surgical Stapling Devices Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Surgical Stapling Devices Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/surgical-stapling-devices-market

Reasons to Purchase Surgical Stapling Devices Market Report

Surgical Stapling Devices Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Surgical Stapling Devices The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Surgical Stapling Devices Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Surgical Stapling Devices market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Surgical Stapling Devices market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Surgical Stapling Devices market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Surgical Stapling Devices market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Surgical Stapling Devices market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Surgical Stapling Devices industry.

Managers in the Surgical Stapling Devices sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Surgical Stapling Devices market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Surgical Stapling Devices products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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