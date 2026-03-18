Miracle Chain Announces Gateway to African Capital

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miracle Chain launches infrastructure to bring global capital access to African markets through tokenized assets and payment systems.

Miracle Chain: Africa’s Next Capital Gateway

A new African growth initiative is taking shape around a deceptively simple premise: one of the world’s most consequential emerging regions should have more direct, modern, and globally legible access to capital.

At the center of that vision are Miracle Chain and Miracle Pay; the blockchain and payments backbone of a framework designed to make African opportunity more structured, investable, and accessible to a wider pool of global participants.





The initiative is being developed around a tokenized African Growth Fund, expected to begin with a $200 million oil reserve pledge and scale in phases to more than $1 billion as the platform matures and the underlying pipeline expands. The framework is also expected to introduce TANU as its token architecture, creating a disciplined bridge between African asset-backed value and broader investor participation.

The strategic thesis is clear: Africa is not short on value. It is short on direct, modern access to global capital.

That framing is at the heart of how project stakeholders are positioning the initiative - not as a speculative token story, but as a serious piece of financial infrastructure.

Douglas Anderson put it plainly: “Africa is becoming a $3 trillion economy with the world’s largest future workforce, yet it still faces a major development financing gap. What we are building is not just a project, it is a gateway. A new way for global capital to access African growth with greater clarity, stronger discipline, and real infrastructure behind it.”

That distinction matters. Unlike many digital-asset narratives that begin and end with token issuance, this platform is being built from the infrastructure outward. Miracle Chain provides transparency, auditability, and settlement logic. Miracle Pay connects that infrastructure to merchant activity, payment flow, and real-world use. Together, they form the operating foundation for a larger capital-markets story - one in which the rails themselves may become as important as the assets they support.





As adoption grows and transaction volume deepens, both Miracle Chain and Miracle Pay stand to benefit from the expansion of the ecosystem they power. In that sense, the upside is not confined to a single fund structure. It extends to the broader utility, relevance, and throughput of the financial infrastructure beneath it.

The initiative also enters the market with strong partnership from the African energy world. Wale Tinubu, President of Oando Energy Resources, framed the project in terms that go beyond finance alone: “I’m proud to support a vision that is aligned with the next chapter of Africa’s rise. This is not only about capital, it is about building the modern financial architecture that can unlock African value with greater transparency, stronger confidence, and truly global reach. Through Miracle Chain and Miracle Pay, we are helping shape the rails of that future.”

That endorsement adds an important layer of industrial credibility. It signals that the conversation is not merely about abstract tokenization, but about applying digital infrastructure to real assets, real markets, and real economic demand.

And while the initiative begins with an energy-linked foundation, its ambitions are much broader. The longer-term vision is to create a digital gateway into African markets spanning infrastructure, trade, logistics, and other real-world asset classes. In that framing, energy is not the entire thesis. It is the opening chapter.

Hakan Törehan - CEO Miracle Group, summarized the ambition in a single line: “This is how African value becomes globally legible, investable, and unstoppable.”

That may be the most important business takeaway of all. For years, global investors have acknowledged Africa’s strategic relevance while lacking efficient, scalable structures through which to participate. What is being proposed here is not just a new vehicle, but a new language - one that translates African economic value into forms global markets can more easily understand, trust, and access.

The next phase of execution is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with an October launch currently in view.

About Miracle Chain

Miracle Chain is a blockchain-based infrastructure platform designed to connect African markets to global capital. By integrating tokenized financial instruments and digital payment solutions, Miracle Chain and Miracle Pay aim to create transparent, investable, and scalable access to Africa's economic opportunities across multiple sectors.

Media Contact

Douglas Anderson

Miracle Chain

Email: info@miraclechain.net

Website: Miracle Chain

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