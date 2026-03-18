WSMATH Limited Highlights Expansion of Premium Online Mathematics Instruction Led by Founder Winson Siu

HONG KONG, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSMATH Limited today announced the continued growth of its premium online mathematics instruction model, driven by Founder Winson Siu’s transition from offline tutoring to a fully digital, high-end teaching practice. Now operating as a multi-million HKD cumulative education company with sustained year-on-year growth, the platform addresses the rising global demand for specialized support in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), General Certificate of Education Advanced Level (GCE A-Level), International A-Level (IAL), and International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE).

Founder Winson Siu began teaching mathematics offline in 2017 before shifting entirely to online instruction in 2021. His method utilizes digital tools to provide real-time, interactive problem-solving sessions. Over the past eight years, Winson has delivered more than 18,000 teaching hours across 11,000 one-on-one lessons for over 250 students from leading international and local schools.

The company distinguishes itself through high-impact results for students with diverse starting points. Notable success stories include an IBDP Standard Level student who improved from Level 3 to Level 7 within 1.5 months, and two IBDP Higher Level students who advanced from Level 3 to Level 6 in approximately three months. Additionally, Winson coached a self-studying IAL candidate with a weak mathematical foundation to achieve an A* in both IAL Mathematics and IAL Further Mathematics. This student, who was Winson's first IAL learner, was subsequently admitted to the University of Cambridge, demonstrating an aptitude for teaching built through clarity of explanation and structured methodology rather than formal educational diplomas.

Winson’s teaching philosophy is heavily influenced by his background in Hong Kong’s exam-oriented education system. He earned an A grade in the Hong Kong Advanced Level Examination (HKALE) Pure Mathematics, a distinction achieved by the top 4.8 percent of candidates in Hong Kong. "Growing up in a high-stakes assessment culture trained me to analyze problems systematically and understand exactly what separates a top-band performance from an average one," said Winson. "My teaching bridges the gap by combining these rigorous techniques with international curricula requirements. This equips students with disciplined, exam-ready thinking that is often unavailable in mainstream classroom environments."

The company emphasizes a distinct departure from passive learning models. Unlike traditional classrooms where teachers may rely on slide presentations or video content, expecting students to learn independently, Winson provides fully interactive, real-time instruction built on live handwritten explanations, active questioning, and immediate feedback. This deep understanding of international examination requirements is informed by analyzing over one hundred past papers per syllabus. Feedback from students highlights the efficacy of this approach. One student noted that Winson "transforms complex concepts into clear, structured steps," while another shared that they went from struggling near the bottom of the class to achieving top marks because the "by-topic past paper system completely changed the way I learned mathematics."

Winson’s commitment to student support is further evidenced by his intensive scheduling during critical exam periods. In 2018, he conducted a nine-hour intensive session from 18:00 to 03:00 to support an IBDP student. More recently, in 2025, he completed a continuous 19.5-hour teaching day, running from 06:00 to 01:30, illustrating a disciplined dedication to student success.

More information about WSMATH Limited’s online mathematics instruction is available at www.wsmath.com .

About WSMATH Limited

WSMATH Limited is a Hong Kong–based online mathematics education provider specializing in IBDP, GCE A-Level, IAL, and IGCSE curricula. The company delivers one-on-one digital instruction using real-time interactive tools and a structured, exam-focused pedagogy. WSMATH Limited aims to help students strengthen conceptual understanding and pursue academic goals through a modern, systematic approach to mathematics learning. For more information, visit www.wsmath.com.

Contact

Winson Siu

Phone: +852 9319 9914

Email: support@wsmath.com