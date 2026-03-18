Pulsar Helium Reports Completion of Jetstream #7 and Commencement of Down-Hole Logging at the Topaz Helium Project, USA

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CASCAIS, Portugal, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulsar Helium Inc. (AIM: PLSR, TSXV: PLSR, OTCQB: PSRHF) (“Pulsar” or the “Company”), a primary helium company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of drilling at the Jetstream #7 appraisal well at the Company’s flagship Topaz Helium Project in Minnesota, USA, having reached a total depth (TD) of 2,979 feet (908 meters) on March 10, 2026. As previously reported (news release March 4, 2026), gas was encountered during drilling at approximately 2,107 feet (642 meters) with a preliminary bottom-hole pressure of approximately 953 pounds per square inch (psi), with visible gas influx confirming a strongly pressurized system. Down-hole logging of Jetstream #7 was completed on March 17, 2026, with the logging truck now mobilizing to Jetstream #6. The drill rig has mobilized to Jetstream #5 to facilitate the recovery of the drill string that is in the hole, following which this campaign of exploratory drilling will successfully conclude. Flow and pressure build-up testing of the Jetstream wells is anticipated to commence in late March or early April 2026. The Jetstream wells continue to maintain a 100% success rate of intersecting pressurized gas.

Highlights:

Jetstream #7 drilling completed: Drilling of Jetstream #7 reached a total depth of 2,979 feet (908 meters) on March 10, 2026, successfully concluding the well.

Drilling of Jetstream #7 reached a total depth of 2,979 feet (908 meters) on March 10, 2026, successfully concluding the well. Previously reported gas encounter: As reported in the Company’s news release of March 4, 2026, gas was encountered at approximately 2,107 feet (642 meters) with a preliminary bottom-hole pressure of approximately 953 psi. Visible gas influx was observed during drilling operations, confirming a strongly pressurized system.

As reported in the Company’s news release of March 4, 2026, gas was encountered at approximately 2,107 feet (642 meters) with a preliminary bottom-hole pressure of approximately 953 psi. Visible gas influx was observed during drilling operations, confirming a strongly pressurized system. 100% success rate maintained: All seven Jetstream appraisal wells drilled at Topaz to date have encountered pressurized gas, underscoring the continuity and strength of the Topaz helium system.

All seven Jetstream appraisal wells drilled at Topaz to date have encountered pressurized gas, underscoring the continuity and strength of the Topaz helium system. Down-hole logging of Jetstream #7 complete: Down-hole logging was completed by Extreme Wireline on March 17, 2026, collecting a full suite of logs, including Compact Microimager (CMI). The wireline logging truck has now mobilized to Jetstream #6, where logging operations are expected to commence shortly.

Down-hole logging was completed by Extreme Wireline on March 17, 2026, collecting a full suite of logs, including Compact Microimager (CMI). The wireline logging truck has now mobilized to Jetstream #6, where logging operations are expected to commence shortly. Jetstream #5, final preparation for logging and flow testing: The drill rig is mobilized to Jetstream #5 to complete standard engineering operations to retrieve or bypass drill string remaining in the well, after which the rig will demobilize and the well will be fully prepared for logging and flow testing alongside the wider Jetstream program.

The drill rig is mobilized to Jetstream #5 to complete standard engineering operations to retrieve or bypass drill string remaining in the well, after which the rig will demobilize and the well will be fully prepared for logging and flow testing alongside the wider Jetstream program. Flow and pressure build-up testing: Flow and pressure build-up testing across the Jetstream wells is anticipated to commence in late March or early April 2026. Timing reflects standard well preparation and clean-out operations required prior to testing to ensure acquisition of accurate and representative data.

Flow and pressure build-up testing across the Jetstream wells is anticipated to commence in late March or early April 2026. Timing reflects standard well preparation and clean-out operations required prior to testing to ensure acquisition of accurate and representative data. Seismic data processing complete: Processing of the 2D active seismic data acquired in February 2026 has been completed by Earth Signal (Calgary). The dataset has been confirmed to be of good quality and will now be interpreted by Chief Geologist Professor Nick Schofield, with results expected to enhance the Company's structural understanding of the Topaz system and inform future appraisal targeting.



Thomas Abraham-James, President & CEO of Pulsar, commented:

“The successful completion of Jetstream #7 marks the end of an intensive and highly productive exploratory drilling campaign at Topaz, one that has delivered a perfect seven-from-seven success rate. Gas has been encountered in every single well drilled, a remarkable outcome that continues to validate the strength of our geological model. With down-hole logging now underway across the field and flow testing set to commence imminently, we are on the cusp of defining the scale and commercial potential of the Topaz resource. At a time when the strategic importance of new primary helium supply from stable jurisdictions has never been clearer, we look forward to updating the market as results from the testing program are received and verified.”

Summary of Jetstream #7

Drilling of the Jetstream #7 appraisal well reached a total depth of 2,979 feet (908 meters) on March 10, 2026. As reported in the Company’s news release of March 4, 2026, the well intersected a pressurized gas zone at approximately 2,107 feet (642 meters), with a preliminary bottom-hole pressure of approximately 953 psi and visible gas influx observed at surface, confirming a strongly pressurized system.

Down-Hole Logging

Down-hole logging of Jetstream #7 was completed on March 17, 2026, by Extreme Wireline INC. The down-hole logging suite employed a full set of logging tools, including Compact Microimager (CMI), providing detailed petrophysical and geological data across the full drilled interval to characterize the gas-bearing formations encountered during drilling. The wireline logging truck has now mobilized to Jetstream #6, where logging operations are expected to commence shortly.

Jetstream #5, Drill String Recovery

The drill rig is mobilized to Jetstream #5, where, as previously reported (news release January 28, 2026), 1,239 feet of drill string remains in the well following operations at TD. The rig will undertake operations to retrieve or bypass the drill string, enabling the logging of the 3,839-foot (1,170-meter) well. Upon successful completion of this work, the drill rig will leave site, and this campaign of exploratory drilling at the Topaz Helium Project will successfully conclude.

Flow Testing and Pressure Build-Up Program

Pulsar anticipates commencing a coordinated flow and pressure build-up testing program across the Jetstream wells in late March or early April 2026. Timing reflects standard well preparation and clean-out operations required prior to testing to ensure acquisition of accurate and representative data. The program is expected to consist of an initial flow testing phase followed by a period of pressure build-up. Interim results will be released to the market as data is received and verified by the Company.

Seismic Data Processing

Processing of the 2D active seismic data acquired across the Topaz Project in February 2026 has been completed by Earth Signal in Calgary. The processed dataset has been confirmed to be of good quality. Interpretation of the seismic data will now be undertaken by Chief Geologist Professor Nick Schofield. The results are expected to enhance the Company’s structural understanding of the Topaz system, refine reservoir mapping, and assist in optimizing future appraisal and development activities.

About the Topaz Project

The Topaz Helium Project is a helium exploration opportunity located in Minnesota, USA, a stable jurisdiction with established infrastructure and access to experienced technical services. Exploration and appraisal work to date has identified potentially saleable concentrations of helium, helium-3 and carbon dioxide. Helium-3 is a rare isotope of helium with strategic applications in national security, quantum computing and advanced energy technologies, providing additional potential upside. A total of seven appraisal wells have been drilled at Topaz, all of which intersected pressurized gas, representing a 100% success rate to date and supporting the geological model for the project. With seven appraisal wells drilled and a 100% success rate, the Topaz Project now moves into a pivotal flow testing phase that is expected to define the scale and commercial potential of the helium resource, underpinning the Company's strategy to become a leading supplier of primary helium to high-value industrial and specialty gas markets.

On behalf of Pulsar Helium Inc.

“Thomas Abraham-James”

President, CEO and Director

Further Information:

Pulsar Helium Inc.

connect@pulsarhelium.com

+ 1 (218) 203-5301 (USA/Canada)

+44 (0) 2033 55 9889 (United Kingdom)

https://pulsarhelium.com

https://ca.linkedin.com/company/pulsar-helium-inc.

Strand Hanson Limited

(Nominated & Financial Adviser, and Broker)

Ritchie Balmer / Rob Patrick

+44 (0) 207 409 3494

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

(Financial PR)

Charles Goodwin / Annabelle Wills

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pulsarhelium@yellowjerseypr.com

About Pulsar Helium Inc.

Pulsar Helium Inc. is a publicly traded company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (United Kingdom) and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the ticker PLSR (Canada), as well as on the OTCQB with the ticker PSRHF (United States of America). Pulsar's portfolio consists of its flagship Topaz helium project in Minnesota, the Falcon project in Michigan (both in the USA), and the Tunu helium project in Greenland. Pulsar is the first mover in each location with primary helium occurrences not associated with the production of hydrocarbons identified at both the Minnesota and Greenland locations. Exploration work has not yet commenced at the Michigan location.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person Signoff

In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, the Company discloses that Brad Cage, VP Engineering and Officer of the Company, has reviewed the technical information contained herein. Mr. Cage has approximately 25 years in the oil and gas industry, is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers and is a licensed professional petroleum engineer in Oklahoma, USA.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the statements regarding bringing the Topaz project to production, anticipated full plant construction contract in 2026, final investment decision being made in 2026, the potential impact of the drill results, flow testing and pressure testing on the next iteration of the resource estimate; the results of the 2D active seismic acquisition successfully elucidating the subsurface structure, the potential of CO 2 and/or Helium-3 as a valuable by-product of the Company’s future helium production; and the potential for future wells. Forward-looking statements may involve estimates and are based upon assumptions made by management of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's capital cost estimates, management's expectations regarding the availability of capital to fund the Company's future capital and operating requirements and the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals.

No reserves have been assigned in connection with the Company's property interests to date, given their early stage of development. The future value of the Company is therefore dependent on the success or otherwise of its activities, which are principally directed toward the future exploration, appraisal and development of its assets, and potential acquisition of property interests in the future. Un-risked Contingent and Prospective Helium Volumes have been defined at the Topaz Project. However, estimating helium volumes is subject to significant uncertainties associated with technical data and the interpretation of that data, future commodity prices, and development and operating costs. There can be no guarantee that the Company will successfully convert its helium volume to reserves and produce that estimated volume. Estimates may alter significantly or become more uncertain when new information becomes available due to for example, additional drilling or production tests over the life of field. As estimates change, development and production plans may also vary. Downward revision of helium volume estimates may adversely affect the Company's operational or financial performance.

Helium volume estimates are expressions of judgement based on knowledge, experience and industry practice. These estimates are imprecise and depend to some extent on interpretations, which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate and require adjustment or, even if valid when originally calculated, may alter significantly when new information or techniques become available. As further information becomes available through additional drilling and analysis the estimates are likely to change. Any adjustments to volume could affect the Company's exploration and development plans which may, in turn, affect the Company's performance. The process of estimating helium resources is complex and requires significant decisions and assumptions to be made in evaluating the reliability of available geological, geophysical, engineering, and economic date for each property. Different engineers may make different estimates of resources, cash flows, or other variables based on the same available data.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward- looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, that Pulsar may be unsuccessful in drilling commercially productive wells; the uncertainty of resource estimation; operational risks in conducting exploration, including that drill costs may be higher than estimates; commodity prices; health, safety and environmental factors; and other factors set forth above as well as risk factors included in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated February 3, 2026, for the year ended September 30, 2025, found under Company’s profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. No assurance can be given that the forward-looking statements herein will prove to be correct and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.