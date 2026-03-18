VALLOUREC SECURES A CARBON STORAGE CONTRACT

WITH BP BERAU LTD. FOR THE FIRST OFFSHORE

INJECTION WELLS IN PAPUA, INDONESIA

Meudon (France), on March 18, 2026 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces that it has secured a contract with BP Berau Ltd. to supply premium Corrosion Resistant Alloy (CRA) pipes and VAM® connections for the development of the Tangguh project, the first Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) offshore project, in Papua Barat province, Indonesia.

Vallourec will also provide its Tubular Management Services and VAM® Field Service, delivering technical support throughout the project lifecycle, from supply and installation to operational supervision.

This achievement confirms Vallourec’s technical expertise in addressing the complex challenges of offshore CCS projects, a strategically important area for global energy transformation and demonstrates the Group’s ability to combine premium tubular solutions with value-added services for its clients.

Bertrand de Rotalier, Senior Vice President New Energies, Project Line Pipe and Process commented: “ We are proud to support BP Berau Ltd. in its offshore Tangguh UCC project. Being qualified for such CCS projects gives us a new opportunity to demonstrate the excellence of our expertise for projects in demanding environments. It confirms the reliability, technical leadership, and long-term performance of our premium tubular solutions, as we continue to support our customers in advancing decarbonization and delivering concrete solutions for the energy transformation.”

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible. Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44 (0)75 91 83 74 05

daniel.thomson@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders:

Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com

Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29

romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

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