Ipsen showcases transformative potential of early immuno-oncology pipeline at AACR

IPN01203 data to be presented at coveted New Drugs on the Horizon program session, demonstrating early potential of this novel T cell activator to transform care in solid tumors

program session, demonstrating early potential of this novel T cell activator to transform care in solid tumors ITGA2 revealed as novel target of Ipsen’s investigational antibody drug conjugate IPN60300, over-expressed across numerous solid tumor types

Preclinical data show potential of Ipsen’s growing collection of investigational medicines, leveraging precision immuno‑modulation to deliver differentiated anti‑tumor activity

PARIS, FRANCE, 18 March 2026 - Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) announced today the presentation of new preclinical data across multiple early development programs currently in Phase I clinical trials, at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) congress. These latest data include an oral presentation for T cell activator (TCA) IPN01203 to be presented during the coveted New Drugs on the Horizon program session, highlighting the differentiated mode of action, activating Vβ6/Vβ10 T cells. These latest preclinical data will expand the growing evidence base, reinforcing the first-in-class potential of IPN01203 to improve outcomes where there are significant unmet needs for people living with solid tumors.

Additionally, Ipsen revealed ITGA2 as the novel target for innovative antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) IPN60300, now in active Phase I evaluation. Preclinical findings showed pronounced over-expression of ITGA2 across multiple solid tumors—including pancreatic, gastric and colorectal cancers—with clear differential expression when compared to normal tissues. These results confirmed that IPN60300 binds specifically and with high affinity to ITGA2, enabling efficient internalization and accumulation of the exatecan payload. Further preclinical tumor model data showed dose-dependent anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability, suggesting a promising first-in-class therapy with the potential to improve clinical outcomes.

“These data presented at AACR exemplify our approach to early science, showcasing how we are harnessing precision immuno-modulation backed by the strength of preclinical data to advance next generation therapies where there are the highest unmet needs,” said Mary Jane Hinrichs, SVP Early Development, Ipsen. “It’s a privilege to see the growing transformative potential of these new modalities, paving the way for potential best- and first-in-class impact for people living with cancer.”

Underscoring the strength and promise of Ipsen’s precision medicine approach, IPN01203 and IPN60300 combine precision targeting with innovative mechanisms of action with the aim of delivering strength of efficacy where few other treatments exist.

About IPN01203

IPN01203 is a first-in-class T cell activator which selectively activates a group of Vβ6 T cells through the TCR and IL-15R pathways, enhancing their ability to recognize and target tumors. IPN01203 was generated by Marengo’s Selective T Cell Activation Repertoire (STAR) platform, a multi-specific fusion protein library that targets specific TCR Vβ variants fused to different co-stimulate moieties to develop potent T cell activators. A Phase I/II dose escalation and expansion trial is ongoing.

About IPN60300

IPN60300 is a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate targeting the novel tumor antigen ITGA2 known to be overexpressed in many solid tumors, including pancreatic, gastric and colorectal cancers. This novel tumor antigen was identified using Foreseen’ Biotechnology’s high throughput, integrated translational proteomics, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered screening platforms. Comprised of an ITGA2-targeting antibody, exatecan payload and innovative linker from Escugen Biotechnology’s EZWi-Fit™, IPN60300 is optimally designed to allow for a wide therapeutic index, with potential for improved efficacy over standard of care as well as a favorable safety profile. A Phase I/II dose escalation and expansion trial is ongoing.

About Ipsen

We are a global biopharmaceutical company with a focus on bringing transformative medicines to patients in three therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Disease and Neuroscience. Our pipeline is fueled by internal and external innovation and supported by nearly 100 years of development experience and global hubs in the U.S., France and the U.K. Our teams in more than 40 countries and our partnerships around the world enable us to bring medicines to patients in more than 100 countries.

Ipsen is listed in Paris (Euronext: IPN) and in the U.S. through a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt program (ADR: IPSEY). For more information, visit ipsen.com.

Ipsen Contacts



Investors Henry Wheeler henry.wheeler@ipsen.com +33 7 66 47 11 49 Khalid Deojee khalid.deojee@ipsen.com +33 6 66 01 95 26 Media Sally Bain sally.bain@ipsen.com +1 857 320 0517 Anne Liontas anne.liontas.ext@ipsen.com +33 7 67 34 72 96

Disclaimers and/or forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein are based on Ipsen’s management strategy, current views and assumptions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those anticipated herein. All of the above risks could affect Ipsen’s future ability to achieve its financial targets, which were set assuming reasonable macroeconomic conditions based on the information available today. Use of the words ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’ and ‘expects’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including Ipsen’s expectations regarding future events, including regulatory filings and determinations. Moreover, the targets described in this document were prepared without taking into account external-growth assumptions and potential future acquisitions, which may alter these parameters. These objectives are based on data and assumptions regarded as reasonable by Ipsen. These targets depend on conditions or facts likely to happen in the future, and not exclusively on historical data. Actual results may depart significantly from these targets given the occurrence of certain risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that a promising medicine in early development phase or clinical trial may end up never being launched on the market or reaching its commercial targets, notably for regulatory or competition reasons. Ipsen must face or might face competition from generic medicine that might translate into a loss of market share. Furthermore, the research and development process involves several stages each of which involves the substantial risk that Ipsen may fail to achieve its objectives and be forced to abandon its efforts with regards to a medicine in which it has invested significant sums. Therefore, Ipsen cannot be certain that favorable results obtained during preclinical trials will be confirmed subsequently during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials will be sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the medicine concerned. There can be no guarantees a medicine will receive the necessary regulatory approvals or that the medicine will prove to be commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and healthcare legislation; global trends toward healthcare cost containment; technological advances, new medicine and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new-medicine development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Ipsen’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of Ipsen’s patents and other protections for innovative medicines; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions. Ipsen also depends on third parties to develop and market some of its medicines which could potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave in such ways which could cause damage to Ipsen’s activities and financial results. Ipsen cannot be certain that its partners will fulfil their obligations. It might be unable to obtain any benefit from those agreements. A default by any of Ipsen’s partners could generate lower revenues than expected. Such situations could have a negative impact on Ipsen’s business, financial position or performance. Ipsen expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward looking statements, targets or estimates contained in this press release to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. Ipsen’s business is subject to the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The risks and uncertainties set out are not exhaustive and the reader is advised to refer to Ipsen’s latest Universal Registration Document, available on ipsen.com .

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