SkiStar AB half-year report September 2025-February 2026

Strong performance in the quarter driven by high demand for mountain holidays

Second quarter

Net sales for the second quarter increased by SEK 226 million, 8 percent, to SEK 2,986 million (2,760).

Operating profit for the second quarter increased by SEK 77 million, 6 percent, to SEK 1,277 million (1,200).

Operating profit for the second quarter, adjusted for capital gains from exploitation assets, increased by SEK 93 million, 8 percent, to SEK 1,277 million (1,183).

Capital gains from exploitation assets were included with SEK 0 million (16).

Cash flow from operating activities increased by SEK 97 million to SEK 1,513 million (1,417).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 12.48 (11.84), an increase of 5 percent.

First half-year

Net sales for the first half-year increased by SEK 249 million, 8 percent, to SEK 3,222 million (2,973).

Operating profit for the first half-year increased by SEK 81 million, 11 percent, to SEK 799 million (718).

Operating profit for the first half-year, adjusted for capital gains from exploitation assets, increased by SEK 97 million, 14 percent, to SEK 799 million (702).

Capital gains from exploitation assets were included with SEK 0 million (16).

Cash flow from operating activities increased by SEK 83 million to SEK 1,767 million (1,684).

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 7.45 (6.58), an increase of 13 percent.

Significant events during and after the period

Effective 2 January 2026, SkiStar’s class B share was transferred to Nasdaq Stockholm, in the Large Cap segment.

Booking volumes for the winter season2025/26, measured as the number of overnight stays booked through SkiStar´s mediated accomodation, aredown2,7 percent compared with the same time of the previous year.

Booking volumes for the coming winter season 2026/27 were at the same level as at the same time of the previous year.





Comments from the CEO Stefan Sjöstrand:

“The second quarter is our most important quarter and I am proud to report our results. We are also pleased to have been able to improve both customer satisfaction and our other key metric, number of skier days sold, in this key quarter.”

Web cast & participation at conference call to ask questions:

Wednesday 18 March 2026 at 10:00 CET.

Web cast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/993d5c2a

Web cast and participation at conference call to ask questions: https://register-conf.mediaserver.com/register/BI633713f11cdc4573828fb86a3f299d5d

For registration and dial-in details, please follow the link above. Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and registering a few minutes before the conference begins.

The presentation and a recorded version of the web presentation will be available on the same webpage after the presentation.

This information is information that SkiStar AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 18 March 2026, at 07.00 a.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60

Sara J Uggelberg, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Large Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit https://investor.skistar.com/en.

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