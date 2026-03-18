Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market Size to Grow USD 11.64 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market Size is valued at USD 2.71 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 11.64 Billion by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 15.70% over 2026-2035.”

Market Growth is Driven by the Surging Shift Toward Clean Solar Energy Solutions

Growing international initiatives to cut carbon emissions and switch to renewable energy sources are one of the market's main drivers. Solar energy with a battery is commonly used by governments and businesses to ensure a steady supply of renewable energy. With its ever-more-effective and affordable technology, solar and battery power ensures independence in terms of energy coverage, a reliable grid, and cost reduction.

Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025: USD 2.71 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 11.64 Billion

CAGR: 15.70% from 2026 to 2035

By Battery Type: Lithium-Ion held the largest share of 68.40% in 2025

In 2025, Asia Pacific leads the market with 41.06% revenue share

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Tesla, Inc.

BYD Company Limited

LG Energy Solution

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd

Panasonic Corporation

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)

Enphase Energy, Inc.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc

Siemens Energy AG

ABB Ltd.

Sonnen GmbH

VARTA AG

Pylontech Co., Ltd.

First Solar, Inc.

Canadian Solar Inc.

Sunrun Inc.

Iberdrola S.A.

EDF Renewables

Orsted A/S

Adara Power

Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead-Acid, Flow Battery, Nickel-Cadmium)

• By Capacity (Below 10kWh, 10–19kWh, 20–29kWh, Above 30kWh)

• By Technology (Solar Photovoltaic, Concentrated Solar Power, Solar Thermal)

• By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Battery Type

In 2025, Lithium-Ion led the market with a share of 68.40% and it is also the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 17.20% due to its dominance are high energy density, a long lifecycle, and quick charging, making it perfect for both residential and commercial solar-plus-storage systems.

By Capacity

In 2025, Above 10 kWh led the market with a share of 42.70% driven by strong adoption in residential and small commercial applications globally. Above 30kWh is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 17.60% owing to increasing needs in industrial and utility-scale projects, providing grid stability and renewable integration.

By Technology

In 2025, Solar Photovoltaic (PV) led the market with a share of 78.90% and it is also the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 17.10% during the forecast period due to falling PV module prices, the high efficiency of energy conversion, and the extensive application in residential, commercial and utility-scale projects.

By Application

In 2025, Commercial led the market with a share of 44.80% driven by many corporate buildings, retail centers and educational institutions that are deploying solar-plus-storage systems to cut energy costs globally. Residential is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 17.80% due to the increased knowledge of energy independence, competitive costs for batteries, and government support to promote decentralized renewable power storage for sustainability and consistent power supply globally.

Regional Insights:

The Asia Pacific dominated the Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market in 2025, with over 41.06% revenue share, driven by the investments in renewable infrastructure, appropriate government incentives, and a rising power supply shortage.

Additionally, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.54%, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to substantial technological improvements, an expansion in the scope of integrated, large-scale grid upgrade projects, and decentralized power production. Asia Pacific is at the top of markets due to the growing demand for affordable, sustainable energy security.

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Recent Developments:

In Sep 2025 , Tesla, Inc. introduced its new utility-scale “Megablock” system, featuring the Megapack 3, claiming up to 40% lower construction costs and 23% faster installation for large-scale solar + battery projects.

, Tesla, Inc. introduced its new utility-scale “Megablock” system, featuring the Megapack 3, claiming up to 40% lower construction costs and 23% faster installation for large-scale solar + battery projects. In Jan 2025, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) partnered with Masdar to deliver a landmark “round-the-clock” solar + battery project: 5.2 GW solar capacity and 19 GWh storage, setting a global benchmark.

Exclusive Sections of the Solar Energy and Battery Storage Market Report (The USPs):

INSTALLATION & DEPLOYMENT STATISTICS – helps you analyze total installed solar capacity by region, annual battery storage installations, and the growth of hybrid solar-plus-storage projects across grid-connected and off-grid systems.

– helps you analyze total installed solar capacity by region, annual battery storage installations, and the growth of hybrid solar-plus-storage projects across grid-connected and off-grid systems. ENERGY GENERATION & GRID UTILIZATION METRICS – helps you understand electricity generation from solar and storage systems, their contribution to peak grid demand, and the operational efficiency of battery storage technologies.

– helps you understand electricity generation from solar and storage systems, their contribution to peak grid demand, and the operational efficiency of battery storage technologies. STORAGE PERFORMANCE & DISCHARGE ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate round-trip battery efficiency and the market share of different discharge duration systems (2-hour, 4-hour, and 6-hour), which influence grid reliability and project economics.

– helps you evaluate round-trip battery efficiency and the market share of different discharge duration systems (2-hour, 4-hour, and 6-hour), which influence grid reliability and project economics. POLICY SUPPORT & INVESTMENT TRENDS – helps you track government incentives, renewable energy investments directed toward solar plus storage projects, and the role of public-private partnerships in expanding infrastructure.

– helps you track government incentives, renewable energy investments directed toward solar plus storage projects, and the role of public-private partnerships in expanding infrastructure. CARBON REDUCTION & SUSTAINABILITY IMPACT – helps you assess the environmental benefits of solar and battery storage deployment through measurable carbon emission reductions across regions.

– helps you assess the environmental benefits of solar and battery storage deployment through measurable carbon emission reductions across regions. TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION INDICATORS – helps you uncover technological advancements through patent filings, R&D spending by leading companies, and adoption of advanced battery chemistries such as LFP, NMC, and flow batteries.

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