Technip Energies invests in Verso Energy’s DEZiR eSAF project in Rouen

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) has signed an agreement with Verso Energy to acquire a minority equity stake in the DEZiR project, a synthetic aviation fuel (“eSAF”) plant located in Rouen, France. This investment demonstrates Technip Energies’ support for this major industrial initiative, which has been selected under the France 2030 program and the European Innovation Fund.

Technip Energies will contribute to the DEZiR project through the implementation of its carbon capture solution, Canopy by T.ENTM powered by Shell CANSOLV, to capture biogenic CO 2 from nearby industries and enable the utilization of this CO 2 for eSAF production. In addition, Rely – Technip Energies’ joint venture with John Cockerill dedicated to Power-to-X solutions – is carrying out the project’s Front-End Engineering Design (FEED).

Verso Energy and Rely share a common ambition for standardization and replicability, with the objective of making DEZiR a benchmark for the future deployment of eSAF plants in France and abroad.

In November 2025, Verso Energy and Rely signed the first FEED contract for the Rouen eSAF plant. Once operational by around 2030, the facility is expected to produce 80,000 tons per year of decarbonized aviation fuel, helping strengthen France’s energy sovereignty while supporting French and European climate objectives.

Furthermore, in a dedicated collaboration agreement with Rely, Verso Energy contributes its entire eSAF development portfolio, comprising seven synthetic aviation fuel plants based in Rouen, Épinal, Saillat-sur-Vienne and Tartas in France, Oulu and Tornio in Finland, and in Jesup, Georgia in the United States. This with the aim to leverage the replicability of the first plant to the maximum extent, reducing costs and accelerating the time to market for the eSAF.

Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer of Technip Energies, commented: “We are pleased to engage alongside Verso Energy in the DEZiR project. Through this investment, Technip Energies aims to support the development of a European e-fuels value chain to decarbonize aviation. With FEED underway, DEZiR is one of the most advanced eSAF projects in Europe. It also illustrates our approach to designing standardized and replicable projects to improve affordability and accelerate deployment.”

Xavier Caitucoli, President and co-founder of Verso Energy: "We are very proud that Technip Energies has acquired a stake in DEZiR. This is a positive signal from one of the world’s leaders in major industrial projects. Their commitment demonstrates that the project meets the highest technical and financial standards and confirms Verso's ability to develop and deliver state-of-the-art infrastructure, including France's first eSAF plant by 2030."

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

About Verso Energy

As an integrated energy company and pioneer, Verso Energy is accelerating the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors such as industry, aviation, and maritime transport by producing next-generation low-carbon molecules.

With 2 GW of renewable energy projects underway and flagship initiatives like CarlHYng — Europe’s first green steel project — Verso Energy is driving breakthrough innovation. The company is also spearheading the development of eight e-fuel production plants across France, Finland, and the United States, reinforcing its position as one of Europe’s leading forces in synthetic fuels. By combining scale, technology, and vision, Verso Energy is committed to powering a carbon-free future.

www.verso.energy

Contacts

Technip Energies

Investor Relations

Phillip Lindsay

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel: +44 207 585 5051

Email: Phillip Lindsay

Media Relations

Jason Hyonne

Press Relations & Social Media Manager

Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89

Email: Jason Hyonne

Verso Energy

Stéphanie Lefebvre-Oustry

Press Relations Manager

slefebvre@aromates.fr

Mobile: +33 6 11 47 48 83

Attachments