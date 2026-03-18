Douce Vallée Introduces Handcrafted Mood Chocolate Collection to Combine Artisan Craftsmanship With Emotional Companionship

HONG KONG, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douce Vallée, an artisan chocolate brand, today announced the launch of its 16-flavor mood chocolate collection. Founded by Head Chocolatier Ziv Leung, the company utilizes high-quality French cocoa to create handcrafted chocolate designed to align with various emotional states, offering consumers a mindful treat that reflects the sweet, sour, bitter, and spicy moments of daily life.

With 14 years of experience in pastry and dessert production, Ziv established Douce Vallée on the premise that premium chocolate can serve as a form of emotional companionship. After studying Western cuisine at the Chinese Culinary Institute and training under a French pastry executive chef, Ziv developed a rigorous approach to recipe ratios and temperature control. Every piece in the collection is fully handcrafted, focusing on refined visual design and precise flavor balance to ensure a consistent comfort dessert experience.

The core product concept revolves around 16 distinct flavors mapped to different emotional journeys. Operating under the philosophy that every piece carries its own story, the brand encourages individuals to select a flavor that resonates with their current feelings. Signature items include the Praline Crunchy, which combines hazelnut praline with popping candy chocolate to evoke a sense of childlike playfulness. Another featured item is the Earl Grey chocolate, which utilizes delicate tea and bergamot notes to help individuals slow down and organize their thoughts as part of a daily ritual.

In addition to the current Douce Vallée collection, the team is preparing to expand its portfolio with the upcoming launch of The Manor Chocolat. This new direct-to-consumer brand will focus on delivering a quiet luxury chocolate experience, further emphasizing the value of taking time to appreciate life's subtle moments.

Douce Vallée invites customers to explore the 16 mood chocolates and select a flavor that matches their current sweet, sour, bitter, or spicy emotional state. The brand also offers personalized recommendations through direct messaging to help individuals find the specific chocolate that provides the right sense of care and support. Interested parties can view the full collection at https://doucevallee.store .

About Douce Vallée

Based in Hong Kong, Douce Vallée is an artisan chocolate brand founded by Head Chocolatier Ziv Leung. The company specializes in fully handcrafted chocolate utilizing premium French cocoa. By combining strict pastry techniques with a focus on emotional well-being, Douce Vallée produces mood-based chocolates designed to accompany individuals through various life experiences.

Media Contact

Ziv Leung

Phone: +85291010004

Email: cs@doucevalleedv.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f6f8359-7284-48d1-b322-6a34d9313db0