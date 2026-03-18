Investec becomes inaugural member of BPX digital securities marketplace

London, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPX, the UK FCA-authorised institutional venue for issuing, trading and lending traditional and tokenised alternative assets, today announced that Investec has joined as the first member of its digital securities marketplace.

This milestone marks the beginning of institutional participation on BPX’s digital securities marketplace as the venue moves towards live market operations, with additional institutions progressing through onboarding.

Ali Celiker, Founder and CEO of BPX, said: “BPX was created to reimagine how capital markets operate by enabling the creation, issuance, settlement and trading of securities through modern digital infrastructure. Achieving this vision requires forward-thinking institutions willing to engage with new market models and help shape the future. “



“We are delighted to welcome Investec as the first member of BPX and look forward to working closely together as we continue building a securities marketplace that is out of the ordinary.”

Investec will connect to BPX through its electronic trading platform ZebrA-X, which provides clients with a single point of access to multiple trading venues and liquidity pools. The platform enables institutional investors to access markets through a unified electronic environment while maintaining familiar trading workflows.

By integrating BPX with ZebrA-X, Investec’s clients will gain streamlined access to BPX’s securities marketplace, bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the emerging digital financial ecosystem.

Dominic Lowres, Head of Electronic Trading and Execution Strategy at Investec, said: “Markets are evolving quickly, but greater innovation can often mean greater complexity for investors. ZebrA-X is designed to simplify that landscape by giving clients efficient access to multiple venues and liquidity pools through a single connection, while preserving the trading workflows they know and trust.”

“Joining BPX reflects Investec’s commitment to backing market infrastructure that can broaden access to new asset classes in a practical, transparent and client-focused way. By connecting BPX to ZebrA-X, we can help clients engage with emerging digital securities markets through a familiar execution environment.”

Capital markets are undergoing structural change driven by advances in tokenisation, settlement technology and market connectivity. Initiatives such as the UK’s Digital Securities Sandbox and accelerated settlement reforms are beginning to reshape how assets can be issued, traded and settled within regulated markets.

BPX is among a select group of firms admitted to the joint Bank of England and FCA Digital Securities Sandbox, where it is developing infrastructure to support digital assets. Working alongside its members, BPX is helping lay the foundations for a more efficient, transparent and digitally native market structure.

-ENDS-

About Us

BPX is an FCA-authorised securities marketplace with a mission to improve access to, and liquidity in, alternative and digital assets (also known as real-world assets) for issuers, investors and lenders.

Within a single institutional venue, BPX members can utilise fund management services or transact across primary issuance, secondary trading and collateralised lending (repo) markets. BPX is also registered to provide digital custody solutions and is working towards Bank of England authorisation to deliver digital securities settlement with legal settlement finality, which it expects to obtain in 2026.

BPX is permitted to support transactions in equities, debt securities (including government securities) and investment funds in both traditional and digital (tokenised) forms. Its initial product focus, however, is on higher-return alternative assets, including real estate funds, infrastructure funds and private credit.

Built by professionals with deep securities market expertise, BPX’s digital-first architecture connects legacy financial infrastructure with emerging digital rails. This enables institutions to mobilise assets more efficiently, reduce operational friction and adopt digital workflows without replacing existing systems. Aligned with T+1 settlement reforms and digital delivery-versus-payment (DvP) models, BPX is helping to define the next generation of regulated digital market infrastructure.

Notes to Editors

BPX FCA authorisations - https://register.fca.org.uk/s/firm?id=001Sk000007X1kVIAS

27 March 2025 – Authorised to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF)

27 March 2025 - Authorised to operate as an Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM)

29 May 2025 – Registered as a Cryptoasset Exchange and Custodian Wallet Provider

https://register.fca.org.uk/s/search?predefined=CA

BPX Digital Securities Sandbox authorisation

14 Jan 25 - Approved at Gate 1 of the joint Bank of England/FCA Digital Securities Sandbox (DSS).

The DSS was established to support the Government’s objective of digitalising the UK’s financial market infrastructure. It provides a regulated, live environment for exploring the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT) in the issuance, trading and settlement of financial securities.

BPX has submitted its Gate 2 application and is currently progressing through the process with the DSS team. Once approved, BPX will be permitted to conduct Digital Securities Depository activities live with customers.

Target audience: Capital market participants such as ;

Investment, Pension, hedge and mutual funds. sovereign wealth funds, wealth managers, private banks, insurance companies, family offices.

Legal-first, digital-first architecture, establishing standards in digital assets, innovating in cooperation with industry and regulators.

Single connection to fully integrated, hybrid marketplace for:

Traditional dematerialised and tokenised securities

Digital twinning (tokenisation) of traditional securities, and digital-native securities

Exchange workflows for issuance, trading and collateralised lending

Execution to post-trade (e.g. notary, asset-servicing, settlement)

Interoperability with existing workflows.