Tangany Receives BaFin Payment Services License (PSD2) for E-Money Tokens

Tangany among first custodians in Europe with a BaFin PSD2 license for E-Money Token payments.

Enables regulated stablecoin deposits, withdrawals, and transfers for banks and fintechs, with first partner launches in the coming weeks.

Expands Tangany’s regulated infrastructure across custody, MiCA services and payments.



MUNICH, Germany, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tangany, a BaFin-regulated B2B digital asset custodian, has received a Payment Services Provider license under the Payment Services Directive (PSD2) from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) for activities related to E-Money Tokens (EMTs). The company is among the first digital asset custodians to receive such a license from BaFin for EMT-related payment services.

EMTs represent blockchain-based electronic money and are commonly used to issue regulated stablecoins in Europe.

The new license enables Tangany to support regulated transfer services involving stablecoins for financial institutions, fintech companies, and digital asset platforms across Europe. These institutions can use Tangany’s services to facilitate stablecoin deposits and withdrawals, providing the technical infrastructure for transfers to and from external wallets as well as the regulatory framework under PSD2 and MiCA.

The service will be available across the EU once launched, with the first two cooperation partners preparing services with Tangany’s support in the coming weeks. As part of Tangany’s regulated white-label infrastructure for digital assets, the company can also offer payment services involving E-Money Tokens such as stablecoins alongside its MiCA-licensed crypto asset services.

Under European regulation, companies offering payment services involving stablecoins must hold a PSD2 payment services license in addition to crypto asset licenses under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA).

Tangany is permitted to provide the following services related to E-Money Tokens:

1. Services enabling cash to be placed on a payment account

2. Services enabling cash withdrawals from a payment account

3c. Execution of credit transfers



“Receiving this license from BaFin is an important milestone for Tangany,” said Martin Kreitmair, CEO of Tangany. “Payment services involving stablecoins require a clear regulatory framework, and this license is a key prerequisite for offering those services. Given the current regulatory environment and the large number of CASPs across Europe applying for similar approvals, receiving this license is a significant achievement for us. It allows us to further expand our services and support financial institutions and fintech partners with compliant infrastructure for E-Money Token transactions.”

With licenses covering crypto custody, crypto asset services under MiCA, and payment services for E-Money Tokens, Tangany continues to expand its role as a leading regulated infrastructure provider for digital assets within the European financial ecosystem.

About Tangany

Tangany is a BaFin-regulated fintech company based in Munich, offering a B2B solution for the custody of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, tokenized securities, and NFTs. The solution is used by more than 60 institutional clients, including banks, trading platforms, corporations and fintechs.

Through API-based integration, clients can deploy blockchain technology efficiently, reducing development time and enabling faster time-to-market.

More information at https://tangany.com

Press Contact: Tim Schuster

tim.schuster@tangany.com