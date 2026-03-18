INVL Asset Management launches a fund to invest in technology companies in Northern and Western Europe

INVL Asset Management, the leading Baltic alternative asset manager, has established a feeder fund – the European Software Private Equity Access Fund – that allows investors to participate in the Netherlands-based Main Capital Partners private equity fund with a significantly lower minimum investment. This fund primarily targets B2B software companies located in Northern and Western Europe.

The closed-end investment fund, designated for informed investors, received approval from the Bank of Lithuania on 17 March 2026.

According to Asta Jovaišienė, Head of the INVL Family Office, Europe’s initiatives to stimulate the digital economy create favourable growth prospects for B2B software developers and attractive opportunities for investors to benefit from the sector’s expansion.

„Europe is increasing its investment in digital technologies, healthcare, and business environment modernisation. This unlocks new growth potential for B2B software companies actively backed by Main Capital Partners’ funds,“ said Jovaišienė. „Our group’s newly created fund lowers the investment threshold, enabling entry with a minimum of EUR 125,000, while direct investments in funds of this calibre typically require several million euros.“

Main Capital Partners’ investment strategy focuses on expanding the European and North American B2B software sectors. The company’s funds target small and medium-sized enterprises with strong growth potential and sustainable business models characterised by long-term client contracts and recurring subscription revenues.

“The European software market is fragmented, making local expertise crucial for success. Main Capital Partners operates through local teams in five countries that maintain direct relations with portfolio company founders. This deep market understanding, combined with strong connections, enables the identification of valuable investment opportunities that are often unnoticed by the broader market,” added Jovaišienė.

Main Capital Partners manages nine alternative investment funds with assets exceeding EUR 7 billion and has executed over 300 transactions – about 100 initial investments and 200 follow-on capital injections for portfolio expansion. To date, the successful sale of 38 portfolio companies for EUR 2.1 billion has generated an aggregate realised return of 44%. However, past performance does not guarantee future results, and the pursuit of higher returns always involves significant risk.

Existing and past Main Capital Partners investments include WeFact, an invoicing software firm; Paragin, a developer of EdTech solutions; JobRouter, a business process automation platform; Perbility, a provider of HR management software; Inergy, a data analytics platform; and Onventis, which specialises in procurement and supply chain management solutions.

INVL Financial Advisors, which operates in Lithuania under the INVL Šeimos biuras brand, distributes units of the European Software Private Equity Access Fund. Minimum investment amount – EUR 125,000.

About INVL Asset Management

INVL Asset Management is the leading Baltic alternative asset manager. We strive to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors while positively impacting our region's economic development.

We are part of the Invalda INVL group with a track record spanning over 30 years. Our group manages or have under supervision more than EUR 2 billion of assets across multiple asset classes including private equity, forests and agricultural land, renewable energy, real estate as well as private debt. Our scope of activities also includes family office services in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, management of pension funds in Latvia, and investments in global third-party funds. Further information www.invl.com/en/.

The person for additional information:

Justas Riauba, Invalda INVL Group Chief Investment Officer

Justas.Riauba@invl.com