Sampo plc, annual financial report, 18 March 2026 at 9:30 am EET





Sampo Group’s annual reporting for 2025

Sampo has published its Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements for 2025 and Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies at www.sampo.com/year2025.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The Board of Directors’ Report includes the Corporate Governance Statement and the Sustainability Statement. The Sustainability Statement has been prepared in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

Group CEO’s Review for 2025 by Morten Thorsrud is available at the same address.

Sampo Group’s Solvency and Financial Condition Report will be published in May 2026.

The XHTML and PDF files of Sampo’s Board of Directors’ Report and Financial Statements and the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies are attached to this release.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com

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