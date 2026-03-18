naoo’s New Platform Turns a City Visit Into a Measurable, Rewarded Brand Interaction

Brand and marketing leaders have spent the past decade optimising digital campaign spend while watching the connection between that spend and in-store or in-location outcomes grow progressively harder to measure. naoo AG’s Generation V release is built around a fundamentally different mechanic — one where the user’s physical visit is not inferred from impression data, but confirmed by a check-in and rewarded immediately.

The Swiss-listed media technology group has activated naoo business within its rebuilt platform. Users who discover a brand or merchant location on the naoo map, visit it in person, and check in via the app receive naoo points — currently approximately 5 points per qualifying visit, redeemable across a range of rewards. For brand partners, this creates a directly attributable, incentivised footfall mechanism embedded inside a social platform.

The User Journey a Brand Partner Activates

The day-one experience works as follows: a user opens naoo, browses the map in their city, finds a highlighted location associated with a brand or merchant, travels there, and checks in. The brand has set the point reward; the platform handles delivery and redemption. The result is a closed loop between campaign discovery and physical visit — with a user who has been rewarded for making the journey and is primed to engage further.

Curated city discovery content is live at launch in five markets and will expand continuously as more merchant and brand partners are onboarded. Early-entry brand partners have the opportunity to establish presence in the discovery layer while it is still being built, ahead of full-scale opening.

The Partnership Structure

At the core of naoo’s commercial model is a tripartite structure: the naoo platform provides the user base, the map surface, and the check-in and rewards infrastructure; Kingfluencers AG — Switzerland’s largest influencer agency and a naoo group company — provides creator networks, campaign management expertise, and brand storytelling; and naoo business provides the activation and redemption mechanism that closes the loop between digital attention and physical visit.

For brand managers and retail marketing executives, this means a single-partner relationship spanning campaign creation, audience targeting, local market activation, and measurable footfall incentivisation — with attribution on each qualifying visit.

Five Global City Markets, Expanding Content

The initial launch covers Zurich, Geneva, Berlin, London and New York City — five markets representing a concentration of premium brand retail and high-value consumer demographics. The curated discovery layer available at launch will grow continuously as the platform adds creators, places, and merchant partners across each city. Brand partners entering now participate in the platform’s growth trajectory from the earliest stage.

Leadership and Governance

naoo AG’s operational leadership includes Karl Fleetwood as Chief Operating Officer and Kevin Dragon, who joined as Chief Financial Officer in October 2025. The group employs 41 people and has recently transitioned to IFRS consolidated reporting — a governance posture consistent with multinational brand and agency procurement standards. Kingfluencers AG, naoo’s demand-generation subsidiary, brings an established client roster and deep DACH-region expertise, providing immediate commercial credibility for brands entering the ecosystem.

“naoo now has a product architecture that can create unique value through local incentives, measurable activation around physical places and new funnel extension opportunities between digital campaigns and real-world interaction.”

— Thomas Wolfensberger, Founder, naoo AG

Next Steps for Brand Partners

Brands and agencies interested in early-access conversations around naoo business integration — including the check-in rewards mechanic and city map placement — should contact Karl Fleetwood directly. The phased merchant rollout is in progress, with city discovery content expanding on a rolling basis across all five active markets.

naoo AG is listed on the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange (ticker: NAO, ISIN: CH1323306329) and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Media & Investor Contact

Karl Fleetwood | Chief Operating Officer | naoo AG

E-Mail: karl.fleetwood@naoo.com | Phone: +41 (0)79 867 10 10

Ticker: NAO | Exchange: Dusseldorf Stock Exchange | ISIN: CH1323306329

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. All figures cited are as publicly disclosed by naoo AG. This document does not constitute financial advice or an offer to buy or sell securities. Investors should rely solely on official company filings and disclosures.