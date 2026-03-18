Canto Deepens Commitment to Product-Led Brands with DAM for Products

ATLANTA, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canto , the leader in AI-powered digital asset management, today announced continued capability expansion of DAM for Products , its platform for brands that manage, launch, and sell physical goods. As product content complexity accelerates across ecommerce, social marketplaces, and retail channels, Canto is deepening its investment in the tools and integrations that help teams create, manage, and activate product content at scale—including new Shopify and Amazon integrations.

Marketing, ecommerce, and creative teams waste too much time chasing down assets, correcting channel inconsistencies, and manually pushing updates across storefronts. DAM for Products eliminates that. Built on Canto's leading digital asset management platform, it connects product images, SKUs, and attributes in one place — and activates them across every channel automatically.

“Getting product content right across every channel is one of the hardest operational challenges brands face, and the cost of inconsistency compounds the more channels you add,” said Alan Beiagi, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Canto. “DAM for Products gives brands the infrastructure to move faster without sacrificing accuracy or consistency, and our expanding integrations make those benefits even stronger.”

New integrations with Shopify and Amazon enable brands to synchronize product assets and metadata from Canto directly into their storefronts, eliminating manual uploading and ensuring that every product page reflects current and brand-approved content. Canto Media Publisher , part of DAM for Products, ensures approved assets are delivered via CDN at the speed and scale commerce requires. Canto is also expanding its partner ecosystem to support additional commerce endpoints, with new syndication partnerships underway to help customers distribute product assets and information across more channels.

“Before Canto DAM for Products, our product data was scattered across Word docs, spreadsheets, emails, and team conversations, which created a real risk of using outdated or incorrect information,” said Christine Baker, Senior Graphic Designer & Production Lead at Marini SkinSolutions . “Now, we can keep our product imagery and data in one place and ensure updates are reflected in Shopify.”

For marketing and ecommerce teams managing frequent product launches, catalog updates, and multi-channel distribution, DAM for Products provides a single connected system that links creative assets to commerce outcomes. The result is product content that moves faster and arrives consistently across every channel.

About Canto

Canto is a leader in digital asset management (DAM), helping global brands maximize the value of their digital content with an intuitive, AI-powered platform. Our solutions make it easy for businesses to centralize, organize, and share digital assets, streamlining workflows and driving real business impact. From pioneering early DAM solutions to leading AI innovation and product content capabilities, Canto continues to shape how modern organizations manage and activate digital content. Backed by best-in-class support and implementation, Canto empowers industries like retail, manufacturing, technology, healthcare, and more to manage their growing content libraries. Headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in Berlin, Cork, and Sydney, Canto supports teams worldwide in optimizing their content workflows. For more information, visit www.canto.com.