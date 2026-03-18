Agentic AI Will Make Uplink the Next Mobile Bottleneck

WILMINGTON, Del., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report from InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video and AI technology research and development company, and market research firm ABI Research explores how the emergence of agentic AI will redefine the demands placed on devices, networks, and cloud infrastructure.

The report, titled The Distributed Network Shift Enabling AI on Device, finds that the rapid adoption of agentic systems is expected to increase across enterprise and consumer markets over the next three years. Unlike traditional mobile applications that primarily consume data via downlink, agentic AI systems continuously generate and exchange contextual information to enable real-time reasoning and decision making.

Modern mobile networks have historically been optimized for downlink throughput and video delivery. However, as AI devices generate increasing volumes of upstream data, networks risk becoming overloaded, leading to higher latency and costs.

The main devices driving uplink traffic include:

Smart glasses, which continuously capture video, images, and environmental context, sending data upstream for real-time AI inference and assistance. ABI Research predicts 70 million smart glasses shipments by 2030, with cellular-enabled devices representing more than 12% of shipments.



which continuously capture video, images, and environmental context, sending data upstream for real-time AI inference and assistance. ABI Research predicts 70 million smart glasses shipments by 2030, with cellular-enabled devices representing more than 12% of shipments. Wearables, including next-generation wearables that collect voice, biometric, and contextual signals to support persistent agentic AI interactions.



including next-generation wearables that collect voice, biometric, and contextual signals to support persistent agentic AI interactions. Smartphones, which increasingly transmit multimodal inputs such as voice, photos, video, and sensor data to cloud and edge AI systems.



which increasingly transmit multimodal inputs such as voice, photos, video, and sensor data to cloud and edge AI systems. IoT sensors and devices, which continuously stream operational or environmental data to AI models for analysis, automation, and decision-making.

Uplink pressures are already visible in video-heavy applications such as livestreaming and real-time video collaboration, where many users uploading simultaneously can create localized cell congestion. Unlike these temporary spikes, agentic AI systems will generate continuous upstream data exchanges from connected devices, potentially creating sustained pressure on uplink capacity.

The report finds that to meet AI demands of modern devices, the industry must transition toward distributed intelligence architectures, where AI workloads are orchestrated across on-device processors, and cloud platforms based on their complexity. It argues that embedding intelligence deeper into network infrastructure will ensure AI-enabled applications can operate efficiently without compromising on performance.

“Agentic AI marks the next phase in the evolution of intelligent connectivity,” said Rajesh Pankaj, Chief Technology Officer at InterDigital. “As AI systems become capable of reasoning, planning, and executing tasks autonomously, we are beginning to reimagine our wireless networks for 6G. Intelligence must be distributed across devices, networks, and the cloud, and delivering these AI-enhanced services efficiently will require a new computing architecture that balances performance, latency, and energy efficiency.”

“Agentic AI introduces a new set of requirements for both networks and devices,” said Larbi Belkhit, and Paul Schell, Senior Analysts at ABI Research and co-authors of the report. “Supporting autonomous AI systems will demand far more distributed computing architectures and significantly more intelligent networks. Operators will need to manage increasingly symmetrical traffic patterns while enabling real-time AI workloads across device, edge, and cloud.”

The full report, “The Distributed Network Shift Enabling AI On Device,” is available here.

About InterDigital®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Roya Stephens

Email: Roya.Stephens@interdigital.com

+1 (202) 349-1714