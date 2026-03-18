ORION CORPORATION

PRESS RELEASE

18 March 2026 at 10:00 EET



Peace through well-being: Orion and CMI - Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation announce partnership

Orion Corporation (“Orion Pharma”) and CMI - Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation (“CMI”) have entered a strategic content partnership for 2026. The partnership channels insights from CMI’s peace mediation experts, turning decades of peace process experience into clear and accessible content for a broad audience.

“At Orion Pharma, we believe that building health is building peace. We continue to strengthen resilient healthcare systems in Europe and beyond, with a strong focus on research and development, and our medicines reaching patients in more than a hundred countries. These are long-term commitments to health and, ultimately, investments in peace for future generations,” says Liisa Hurme, President & CEO of Orion Pharma.

The partnership aims to inspire public discussion about peacebuilding and emphasises that societal health and well-being is fundamental to lasting peace. Instead of focusing on peace only after crises emerge, the cooperation highlights peace as a long-term, everyday practice rooted in skills such as dialogue, mediation and trust.

“We share CMI’s ambition for a more stable, just and healthy future for all, and see the core tenets of peacebuilding as an important part of our work and the broader societal discussion around health. We’re proud to start this partnership with them,” Hurme adds.

Prescriptions for Peace

A central part of the partnership is a nine-part video series titled Prescriptions for Peace. Drawing on insights from CMI’s peace mediation experts, the series distils their experience into short and accessible videos. Each episode focuses on one key condition for sustainable peace, such as trust, dialogue, inclusion, ownership and compromise.

As with effective medical treatments, sustainable peace requires commitment, responsibility and long-term effort. The series encourages reflection rather than offering ready-made answers, presenting peace as a conscious choice and a continuous process. The concept of prescriptions is used metaphorically to refer to expert-informed guidance rather than quick fixes.

“Sustainable peace is about much more than just ending violence and getting to a deal. In mediation processes, we see how trust and dialogue gradually create the foundations for more stable societies. Through the Prescriptions for Peace series, we want to share some of these lessons from peace processes with a wider audience,” says Hanna Klinge, Deputy CEO of CMI.

Read more about the collaboration and watch the Prescriptions for Peace videos: prescriptionsforpeace.fi

About Orion Pharma

Orion Pharma is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals as well as active pharmaceutical ingredients, combining our trusted expertise with continuous innovation. We have an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by us are used to treat cancer, respiratory diseases and neurological diseases, among others. In 2025 our net sales amounted to EUR 1,890 million, and we employ about 4,000 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being.

About CMI

CMI – Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation is an independent, non-profit Finnish organisation dedicated to advancing peace through conflict resolution, dialogue, and mediation. The organisation was founded 25 years ago by Nobel Peace Prize laureate President Martti Ahtisaari. CMI is one of the world’s leading peace mediation organisations and has been involved in more than 50 peace processes across the globe.

Orion Corporation



Contact person Orion:

Terhi Ormio, Vice President Communications

tel. +358 10 426 4646

Contact person CMI:

Kaisa Raitio, Head, Communications and Private Fundraising

tel. +358 50 338 92 60



Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orionpharma.com