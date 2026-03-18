Medical Radiation Shielding Market Forecast: Over 6.54% CAGR Through 2031 as Healthcare Facilities Strengthen Focus on Radiation Safety, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s latest report, the global medical radiation shielding market is witnessing steady growth as healthcare systems increasingly prioritize radiation safety across diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The medical radiation shielding market size is expected to expand from USD 1.59 billion in 2025 and USD 1.69 billion in 2026 to USD 2.32 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.54% during 2026–2031, supported by growing use of imaging technologies such as X-rays, CT scans, and radiotherapy, along with stricter radiation safety standards. Medical radiation shielding solutions are essential for protecting individuals from harmful ionizing radiation in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research facilities. These include lead-lined walls, protective barriers, shielding glass, curtains, and personal protective equipment designed to reduce exposure during imaging and radiation therapy procedures. The growing use of radiation-based technologies in disease diagnosis and treatment is significantly contributing to the increasing demand for effective shielding solutions. The rising global burden of chronic diseases, particularly cancer and cardiovascular conditions, is driving the demand for advanced diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy. As healthcare providers expand imaging capabilities to improve early disease detection and treatment outcomes, the need for robust radiation protection infrastructure is becoming increasingly critical.

Medical Radiation Shielding Market Share by Region

North America holds a significant share of the medical radiation shielding market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of diagnostic imaging technologies, and strict regulatory frameworks for radiation safety.

Europe represents a notable market, supported by well-established healthcare systems, increasing investments in radiology infrastructure, and strong compliance with radiation protection standards.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising diagnostic imaging volumes, and increasing awareness of radiation safety across developing economies.

Other regions, including the Middle East, Africa, and South America, are gradually adopting radiation shielding solutions as healthcare facilities expand and regulatory standards evolve.

Medical Radiation Shielding Market Trends & Forecast

Increasing Adoption of Diagnostic Imaging Technologies

The growing use of imaging modalities such as CT scans and X-rays is driving demand for effective radiation shielding solutions.

Focus on Radiation Safety and Regulatory Compliance

Healthcare providers are investing in advanced shielding infrastructure to comply with stringent safety regulations and protect patients and staff.

Advancements in Lead-Free and Lightweight Shielding Materials

Innovations in alternative materials are enhancing safety, environmental sustainability, and ease of installation.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Demand for medical radiation shielding is evolving alongside healthcare infrastructure upgrades and stricter safety standards across regions. Mordor Intelligence’s disciplined cross-verification of market inputs and consistent analytical framework offers a dependable perspective compared with less transparent or assumption-driven industry assessments.”

Medical Radiation Shielding Market Segmentation Overview

By Material

Lead

Lead Composite

Non-Lead (Bismuth, Tungsten, Antimony, Borated PE)

By Imaging / Therapy Modality

Diagnostic Radiology (X-ray, CT, Fluoroscopy)

Nuclear Medicine / PET

External Beam Radiation Therapy (LINAC, IMRT, IGRT)

Proton & Heavy Ion Therapy

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France



Italy

Spain

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Middle-East And Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest Of Middle East And Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest Of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/medical-radiation-shielding-market?utm_source=globenewswire



Medical Radiation Shielding Market Competitive Outlook

The medical radiation shielding market includes manufacturers specializing in radiation protection materials and healthcare infrastructure solutions. Companies are focusing on product innovation, development of eco-friendly shielding materials, and expansion into emerging markets to strengthen their competitive position. Strategic collaborations with healthcare providers and facility expansion projects are also supporting market growth.

Medical Radiation Shielding Companies include:

ETS-Lindgren

MarShield

Radiation Protection Products Inc.

Gaven Industries Inc.

Veritas Medical Solutions LLC

Amray Group

Ray-Bar Engineering Corporation

Nuclear Shields

Wardray Premise Ltd

Burlington Medical

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