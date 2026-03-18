Alm. Brand A/S – Annual General Meeting on 9 April 2026

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

18 March 2026
Announcement no. 16/2026

Alm. Brand A/S – Annual General Meeting on 9 April 2026

With reference to the information obligations for issuers of listed securities on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S we attach the notice, including agenda and complete proposals for the annual general meeting to be held on Thursday, 9 April 2026.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                                 

Head of Investor Relations & ESG                           
Mads Thinggaard                                                       

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469         

Attachments


Attachments

AS 16 2026 - Notice of AGM Notice of annual general meeting 2026
GlobeNewswire

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