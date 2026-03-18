Global survey reveals pet owners lack awareness of parasite risks and seek clearer prevention advice

43% of pet owners report that their pets experienced parasite infections, with 75% looking for clearer parasite prevention advice.

Veterinarians are seen as the most trusted source of pet health advice.

“Small acts of love. Big moments of life” campaign is launching on World Parasite Awareness Day to increase understanding of how a simple act such as preventing parasites can have a big impact on keeping our cats and dogs healthy.

World Parasite Awareness Day, held annually on March 20, is an important reminder that parasites such as fleas, ticks and worms are among the most common health threats for pets around the world, yet they can easily be prevented.

A global survey among 6,500 pet owners1 shows that, despite frequent exposure to parasites, there is a significant need for greater awareness, clearer guidance and education, and stronger preventative habits among pet owners worldwide. 27% state that they are only slightly familiar with parasite risks or not familiar at all, and a large majority of respondents (75%) said they would value clearer advice on prevention. At the same time, 43% report that their pet had already experienced a parasite infection, with one in five cases occurring within the last year. These findings expose a critical gap between experience and understanding and demonstrate the need for stronger awareness and more consistent preventative action.

In the United States alone, more than 1.2 million dogs are estimated to be heartworm-positive2. In Europe, the same disease has spread to new countries, while in parts of Latin America, Africa, and Asia, heartworm prevalence remains high due to regional conditions. Among external parasites, ticks are commonly found in pets worldwide. For instance, a recent survey in Italy showed that more than 47% of dogs could be infested3, while in a similar study across Southeast Asia up to 67% of owned dogs were found with at least one tick4. These blood-feeding parasites can transmit severe and in some cases life‑threatening diseases such as Lyme borreliosis (causing joint pain and in some cases kidney damage), babesiosis (a protozoan infection that destroys red blood cells) or ehrlichiosis (a bacterial infection that leads to fever and bleeding tendencies).

Beyond causing discomfort and illness in pets, some parasites can also infest or spread infections to people. As parasites show up in more places due to warmer temperatures and increased travel, prevention has never been more relevant.

Veterinarians can play a central role in assessing risk, recommending appropriate protection and supporting responsible care. They remain the most trusted source of pet health information, with 70% of pet owners identifying them as their primary reference for guidance. Because parasite risk varies depending on location, season and lifestyle, tailored advice, regular monitoring and responsible use of preventative solutions are essential to protecting pets and people.

Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in animal health, is marking World Parasite Awareness Day with the launch of “Small acts of love. Big moments of life”, a global campaign aiming to raise awareness about how parasites can easily be prevented. “Parasite prevention is a simple yet meaningful way for pet owners to show how they care for the animals they love, but our survey shows that awareness does not always translate into consistent action,” said Claire Fowler, Head of Global Strategic Marketing for Animal Health at Boehringer Ingelheim. “Through this campaign, we want to encourage pet owners to see prevention as one of the small acts of care that help protect their pets and allow them to enjoy more happy and healthy moments together.”

As a company dedicated to advancing preventative care, Boehringer Ingelheim continues to invest in research, collaborate closely with veterinarians and support educational initiatives that empower pet owners to make informed decisions. Launched around World Parasite Awareness Day at the start of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, its awareness campaign coincides with a time when parasite activity begins to rise in many regions. By encouraging simple habits of care that help protect the health of pets and strengthen the bond they share with their owners, the campaign puts consumer insights into action.

1Pet owner survey: The survey was conducted among 6,500 pet owners across the UK, the US, France, Germany, Turkey, China, Japan, Mexico and Brazil. The interviews were conducted online by Sapio Research in January 2026 using an email invitation and an online survey.

2American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA). Heartworm incidence climbs despite preventive efforts. Published October 08, 2024. https://www.avma.org/news/heartworm-incidence-climbs-despite-preventive-efforts

3Maurelli, M.P., Pepe, P., Colombo, L. et al. A national survey of Ixodidae ticks on privately owned dogs in Italy. Parasites Vectors 11, 420 (2018). https://doi.org/10.1186/s13071-018-2994-2

4Colella V, Nguyen VL, Tan DY, Lu N, Fang F, Zhijuan Y, et al. Zoonotic Vectorborne Pathogens and Ectoparasites of Dogs and Cats in Eastern and Southeast Asia. Emerg Infect Dis. 2020;26(6):1221-1233. https://doi.org/10.3201/eid2606.191832

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is a biopharmaceutical company active in both human and animal health. As one of the industry’s top investors in research and development, the company focuses on developing innovative therapies that can improve and extend lives in areas of high unmet medical need. Independent since its foundation in 1885, Boehringer takes a long-term perspective, embedding sustainability along the entire value chain. Our approximately 54,500 employees serve over 130 markets to build a healthier and more sustainable tomorrow. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

About Boehringer Ingelheim – Animal Health business

Boehringer Ingelheim provides first-in-class innovation for preventing and treating diseases in animals. The company offers a wide range of vaccines, parasite-control products, and medicines for pets, horses, and livestock to veterinarians, animal owners, farmers, and governments. As a leader in animal health, Boehringer Ingelheim values that the health of humans and animals is deeply connected and strives to make a difference for people, animals, and society. Learn more at boehringer-ingelheim.com/animal-health. For more information, visit www.boehringer-ingelheim.com/animal-health.

About World Parasite Awareness Day

World Parasite Awareness Day is held each year on March 20 to highlight the risk that parasites pose to pets and the people around them. Fleas, ticks, worms, and other parasites can lead to discomfort, illness, and in some cases life-threatening disease in pets, while certain parasitic infections can also spread to people. The day brings together veterinary associations, animal health organizations, and other groups to promote awareness of parasites and the importance of prevention. It is coordinated through www.parasiteawarenessday.com.