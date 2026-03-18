Mining Dump Trucks: Global Market Trends and Growth Forecasts 2026-2031 - Asia-Pacific Leads Owing to Rising Mining Activities, While Europe Sees Rapid Gains due to Fleet Renewals

Dublin, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Dump Truck - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is segmented by truck type, fuel/propulsion type, payload capacity, application, and geography, with forecasts provided in terms of value and volume.

The global mining dump truck market, valued at USD 30.91 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to USD 42.43 billion by 2031, driven by a CAGR of 5.42% from 2026 to 2031. The industry is fueled by increased investments in autonomous haulage systems, the transition to battery-electric propulsion, and stringent emission regulations like Stage V and Tier 5 standards.

Asia-Pacific maintains dominance due to the expansion of surface mining operations in China, India, and Indonesia, while Europe sees the fastest growth, driven by emission-related fleet renewals. Equipment manufacturers are emphasizing integrated digital platforms to enhance payload-kilometer productivity and reduce fuel consumption. Leasing models and mine-to-mill optimization tools are lowering barriers for mid-tier producers, enabling access to advanced technologies. The industry's shift towards service-rich solutions is evident from strategic moves, such as Komatsu's acquisition of GHH Group.

Tightening Tier-4 and Stage-V Emission Norms Drive Fleet Renewal

The EU's emission directives and California's regulations necessitate newer, cleaner technologies, driving equipment replacement. Companies like Rio Tinto are adopting dual-fuel and hybrid systems to meet interim emission targets, thereby boosting the short-term order pipeline for clean-tech trucks.

Autonomous Haulage Proven to Raise Payload-km Productivity

Komatsu's Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) and Rio Tinto's operations demonstrate increased productivity and reduced maintenance costs. The success of these initiatives is propelling autonomy to mainstream adoption, with tangible gains in safety and unit costs.

High Upfront Capex and Long Payback Cycles

The acquisition and operational costs of ultra-class trucks and battery-electric conversions remain high, often extending payback periods. As capital expenditure is a significant portion of total mine operating costs, financing availability remains critical.

Other factors shaping the market include:

Expansion of surface-mine output in Asia-Pacific.

Mine-to-mill optimization linking payload data to mill throughput.

Commodity-price volatility delaying greenfield mines.

Segment Analysis

In 2025, rigid rear-dump trucks accounted for 48.70% of the market share, widely used across coal and iron ore operations. The autonomous segment is scaling at an 11.05% CAGR, projected to achieve revenue parity with rigid rear-dump trucks by the early 2030s, driven by enhanced utilization and reduced maintenance.

Combustion diesel units made up 68.73% of the market share in 2025. However, battery-electric alternatives are rapidly expanding and are expected to significantly contribute to the market by 2031. High-utilization mining sites are pioneering early deployments, proving the cost-effectiveness of battery-electric models over their diesel counterparts.

Geography Analysis

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held 57.76% of the market share, with significant contributions from China's manufacturing ecosystem and India's coal production. Europe shows the highest growth rate, driven by regulatory pressures for diesel replacements and carbon-credit incentives for battery trucks. North and South America continue to show steady demand fueled by mining activities, while the Middle East and Africa see potential, albeit tempered by infrastructure limitations.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Tightening Tier-4 and Stage-V Emission Norms Drive Fleet Renewal

4.2.2 Autonomous Haulage Proven to Raise Payload-km Productivity

4.2.3 Expansion of Surface-Mine Output in Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Mine-to-Mill Optimization Linking Payload Data to Mill Throughput

4.2.5 Pay-per-Ton Leasing Models for Ultra-Class Trucks Cut Capex

4.2.6 Carbon-Credit Monetization for Battery-Electric Dump Trucks

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Upfront Capex and Long Payback Cycles

4.3.2 Commodity-Price Volatility Delaying Green-Field Mines

4.3.3 Weak Grid Capacity in Remote Sites Slows Electrification

4.3.4 Li-ion Supply-Chain Risk for Above 500 kWh Battery Packs

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value (USD) and Volume (Units))

5.1 By Truck Type

5.1.1 Rigid Rear-Dump Trucks

5.1.2 Rigid Side-Dump Trucks

5.1.3 Articulated Dump Trucks

5.1.4 Bottom/Belly Dump Trucks

5.1.5 Autonomous Dump Trucks (AHS-ready)

5.2 By Fuel/Propulsion Type

5.2.1 Internal-Combustion (Diesel)

5.2.2 Hybrid (Diesel-Electric)

5.2.3 Battery-Electric

5.2.4 Hydrogen Fuel-Cell

5.3 By Payload Capacity

5.3.1 Below 150 metric tons

5.3.2 150-200 metric tons

5.3.3 201-330 metric tons

5.3.4 Above 330 metric tons

5.4 By Application

5.4.1 Open-pit Metal Mining

5.4.2 Coal and Lignite Mining

5.4.3 Quarrying and Aggregates

5.4.4 Major Infrastructure Construction

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Rest of North America

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Chile

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Russia

5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 India

5.5.4.3 Australia

5.5.4.4 Indonesia

5.5.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 Turkey

5.5.5.4 Egypt

5.5.5.5 South Africa

5.5.5.6 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, SWOT Analysis, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Caterpillar Inc.

6.4.2 Komatsu Ltd.

6.4.3 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

6.4.4 Liebherr Group

6.4.5 BelAZ

6.4.6 Volvo Construction Equipment

6.4.7 SANY Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

6.4.8 Epiroc AB

6.4.9 Sandvik AB

6.4.10 HD Hyundai Infracore Co., Ltd.

6.4.11 Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd.

6.4.12 Bell Equipment

6.4.13 Shaanxi Tonly Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

6.4.14 Ashok Leyland Limited

6.4.15 Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd.

6.4.16 Daimler Truck AG



7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d47982

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