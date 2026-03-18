Data Center Transformer Market Forecast 2026-2032 Featuring Profiles of Legrand, Schneider Electric, SHARK, Siemens, Vertiv Group Corp. and More

Dublin, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Transformer Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data center transformer solutions are increasingly pivotal for organizations seeking operational resilience, energy efficiency, and agile capacity planning amidst shifting technology landscapes and stricter requirements for uptime. As mission-critical environments evolve, the Data Center Transformer Market is rapidly shaping how digital infrastructure leaders approach power management and strategic expansion.

Market Snapshot: Data Center Transformer Market Outlook

The Data Center Transformer Market grew from USD 9.45 billion in 2025 to USD 10.08 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 14.95 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.77%. This expansion is driven by increased global investment in digital infrastructure, ongoing shifts in data center architectures, and a heightened focus on sustainability and efficient power distribution. As enterprises, hyperscalers, and public-sector stakeholders upgrade their footprints, the demand for scalable, reliable, and sustainable transformer solutions is reinforcing supplier innovation and reshaping procurement strategies.

Scope & Segmentation of the Data Center Transformer Market

This comprehensive analysis dissects the Data Center Transformer Market by technology options, regional patterns, and deployment settings, providing senior decision-makers with an actionable overview of the most relevant segments for informed strategy development. The segmentation considers performance, regulatory, and future-proofing needs across markets:

Product Types: Cast resin, dry type, and oil-cooled transformers, each meeting unique operational and lifecycle profiles for organizations prioritizing specific reliability, footprint, or maintenance outcomes.

Cast resin, dry type, and oil-cooled transformers, each meeting unique operational and lifecycle profiles for organizations prioritizing specific reliability, footprint, or maintenance outcomes. Capacity Bands: Options range from up to 250 kVA for smaller or edge deployments, through mid-range units (501 to 1000 kVA), to high-capacity models above 1500 kVA, supporting varying data center scaling requirements.

Options range from up to 250 kVA for smaller or edge deployments, through mid-range units (501 to 1000 kVA), to high-capacity models above 1500 kVA, supporting varying data center scaling requirements. Cooling Approaches: Air-cooled, oil-flooded, and water-jacketed technologies deliver differentiated performance around thermal management, installation constraints, and operational noise in diverse facility settings.

Air-cooled, oil-flooded, and water-jacketed technologies deliver differentiated performance around thermal management, installation constraints, and operational noise in diverse facility settings. End-Use Categories: Colocation (retail, wholesale), enterprise (finance, telecom), government (civil, defense), and hyperscale/cloud computing, each with distinct compliance, redundancy, and expansion needs in power infrastructure.

Colocation (retail, wholesale), enterprise (finance, telecom), government (civil, defense), and hyperscale/cloud computing, each with distinct compliance, redundancy, and expansion needs in power infrastructure. Phase Configurations: Single-phase (including 120V and 240V) and three-phase systems, supporting tailored approaches to load balancing, redundancy, and voltage stability in complex centers.

Single-phase (including 120V and 240V) and three-phase systems, supporting tailored approaches to load balancing, redundancy, and voltage stability in complex centers. Regions Covered: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, capturing geography-specific procurement dynamics, energy regulations, and infrastructure maturity levels.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Choosing appropriate transformer technology directly affects reliability as data centers face increased compute density and shifting operational loads. Precision in technical specification enhances resilience to variability and electrical disturbances.

Innovations in cooling and insulation notably impact total ownership costs and deployment timeframes. Integration of air and liquid-cooled regimes aligns solutions with site-specific risks and ease of maintenance.

Modern procurement extends beyond basic compliance, focusing on risk reduction, lifecycle value, and advanced monitoring features that support predictive maintenance and automation strategies.

Supplier selection emphasizes local service coverage, upgradability, and compliance with prevailing sustainability mandates sought by both commercial and regulatory bodies, ensuring confidence in long-term performance.

Modular and upgrade-oriented transformer designs provide flexibility to mitigate supply chain disruptions and simplify adaptation to emerging technical standards and policy shifts.

Research Methodology & Data Sources

This report utilizes a mixed-method approach, drawing on structured interviews with engineering leads, procurement specialists, and operations managers, complemented by reviews of technical standards, regulatory directives, and manufacturer information. Scenario-based validation and stakeholder feedback enhance the rigor and relevance of these market insights.

Why This Report Matters for Leaders in Data Center Infrastructure

Supports strategic procurement with clear analysis of how technical advances, regulatory changes, and supply chain fluctuations influence transformer selection and management.

Enables resilience and cost control by outlining best practices for specification, digital monitoring, and lifecycle maintenance processes optimized for modern data centers.

Strengthens risk posture and ESG alignment by detailing practical pathways for managing tariffs, achieving compliance, and meeting sustainability goals.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $10.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $14.95 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Data Center Transformer Market, by Product Type

8.1. Cast Resin

8.2. Dry Type

8.2.1. Cast Coil

8.2.2. Vacuum Pressure Impregnated

8.3. Oil Cooled

8.3.1. Mineral Oil

8.3.2. Synthetic Oil



9. Data Center Transformer Market, by Power Capacity

9.1. Up To 500 KVA

9.2. 501 To 1000 KVA

9.3. Above 1000 KVA



10. Data Center Transformer Market, by Cooling Method

10.1. Air Cooled

10.1.1. Forced Draft

10.1.2. Induced Draft

10.2. Liquid Cooled

10.2.1. Oil Flooded

10.2.2. Water Jacket



11. Data Center Transformer Market, by Phase

11.1. Single Phase

11.1.1. 120V

11.1.2. 240V

11.2. Three Phase



12. Data Center Transformer Market, by End Use

12.1. Colocation

12.1.1. Retail Colocation

12.1.2. Wholesale Colocation

12.2. Enterprise

12.2.1. Banking

12.2.2. Telecom

12.3. Government

12.3.1. Civil

12.3.2. Defense

12.4. Hyperscale

12.4.1. Cloud Services

12.4.2. HPC



13. Data Center Transformer Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific



14. Data Center Transformer Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO



15. Data Center Transformer Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea



16. United States Data Center Transformer Market



17. China Data Center Transformer Market



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025



The key companies profiled in this Data Center Transformer market report include:

Legrand S.A.

Ortea SpA

Pearl Electric Co., Ltd.

Schneider Electric SE

SHARK Ltd.

Siemens AG

TMC TRANSFORMERS S.P.A.

V&F Transformer by Electric Research and Manufacturing Cooperative, Inc.

Vertiv Group Corp.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9huk4

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