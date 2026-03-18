Data Center Backup Services Market Report 2026-2032 Featuring Profiles of 22 Industry Players - Global Market to Reach USD 387.63 Million by 2032 Driven by Cyber Recovery and Governance Integration

Dublin, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Backup Service Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Center Backup Service Market has demonstrated substantial growth, evolving from USD 215.36 million in 2025 to USD 237.79 million in 2026. This upward trend is projected to continue with a CAGR of 8.75%, reaching USD 387.63 million by 2032. Backup services have become integral to data center resilience, merging cyber recovery, continuity assurance, and governance into operations driven by outcomes.

Market Dynamics

Data center backup services have ascended from basic IT requirements to essential elements of business resilience strategies. Enterprises are increasingly relying on these services to robustly address challenges such as ransomware attacks, misconfigurations, and widespread disruptions. As a result, the perception of "critical data" now spans structured databases to include container volumes, SaaS workloads, and operational telemetry necessary for uptime and security investigations.

The evolving landscape is being significantly impacted by cyber threats, operational complexities, and heightened regulatory demands. Traditional backups often fall short when facing these modern challenges, leading to a shift towards solution bundles that emphasize quick recovery, immutable storage, and continuous validation.

Key Market Trends

Backup services are rapidly transforming into integrated resilience platforms. Key trends include:

Platform convergence, where backup, disaster recovery, and cyber recovery coalesce into a unified operational model.

Re-architecting backup for cloud operations, ensuring services are cloud-portable and utilize multi-cloud integration.

Emphasis on security designs that assume breaches, featuring zero-trust recovery principles and robust access controls.

A shift towards continuous validation and recovery testing, requiring automated testing and integrity checks to ensure data reliability.

These trends position service providers as partners in resilience, focusing more on measurable service outcomes and recovery capabilities than mere storage capacity.

Key Takeaways from This Report

The report offers numerous insights valuable for strategic planning and risk mitigation:

Focus on outcome-based recovery strategies, integrating business-critical recovery objectives with protection methods.

Implement zero-trust recovery controls, leveraging immutable repositories and segregated administrative domains.

Operational excellence requires reducing tool complexity and standardizing policy models to ensure compliance.

Position vendors that offer measurable recovery reliability and operational simplicity to maintain competitive advantage.

These findings provide decision-makers with a foundation for achieving competitive resilience in a dynamic market landscape where evidence-based recovery readiness defines the path forward.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $237.79 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $387.63 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. Data Center Backup Service Market, by Solution Type

8.1. Cloud-Based

8.1.1. Hybrid Cloud

8.1.2. Private Cloud

8.1.3. Public Cloud

8.2. Disk-Based

8.2.1. Hard Disk Drive

8.2.2. Solid State Drive

8.3. Tape-Based

8.3.1. Digital Audio Tape

8.3.2. Linear Tape-Open Tape



9. Data Center Backup Service Market, by Deployment Model

9.1. Cloud

9.1.1. Hybrid Cloud

9.1.2. Private Cloud

9.1.3. Public Cloud

9.2. On-Premises

9.2.1. Appliance-Based

9.2.2. Software-Defined



10. Data Center Backup Service Market, by Organization Size

10.1. Large Enterprises

10.1.1. 1000-5000 Employees

10.1.2. More Than 5000 Employees

10.2. Small And Medium Enterprises

10.2.1. Medium Enterprises

10.2.2. Micro Enterprises

10.2.3. Small Enterprises



11. Data Center Backup Service Market, by Application

11.1. Archiving

11.1.1. Long-Term

11.1.2. Short-Term

11.2. Backup

11.2.1. Differential Backup

11.2.2. Full Backup

11.2.3. Incremental Backup

11.3. Disaster Recovery

11.3.1. Local

11.3.2. Remote



12. Data Center Backup Service Market, by Industry

12.1. BFSI

12.2. Government & Defense

12.3. Healthcare

12.4. IT & Telecom

12.5. Manufacturing

12.6. Retail



13. Data Center Backup Service Market, by Region

13.1. Americas

13.1.1. North America

13.1.2. Latin America

13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

13.2.1. Europe

13.2.2. Middle East

13.2.3. Africa

13.3. Asia-Pacific



14. Data Center Backup Service Market, by Group

14.1. ASEAN

14.2. GCC

14.3. European Union

14.4. BRICS

14.5. G7

14.6. NATO



15. Data Center Backup Service Market, by Country

15.1. United States

15.2. Canada

15.3. Mexico

15.4. Brazil

15.5. United Kingdom

15.6. Germany

15.7. France

15.8. Russia

15.9. Italy

15.10. Spain

15.11. China

15.12. India

15.13. Japan

15.14. Australia

15.15. South Korea



16. United States Data Center Backup Service Market



17. China Data Center Backup Service Market



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

18.5. Acronis International GmbH

18.6. Atos SE

18.7. Broadcom Inc.

18.8. Capgemini SE

18.9. Cohesity, Inc.

18.10. Commvault Systems, Inc.

18.11. Dell Technologies Inc.

18.12. Equinix, Inc.

18.13. Fujitsu Limited

18.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

18.15. Hitachi Vantara LLC

18.16. Infosys Limited

18.17. International Business Machines Corporation

18.18. Iron Mountain Incorporated

18.19. NetApp, Inc.

18.20. NTT DATA Group Corporation

18.21. Oracle Corporation

18.22. Rubrik, Inc.

18.23. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

18.24. Veeam Software Group GmbH

18.25. Veritas Technologies LLC

18.26. Wipro Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gaw10g

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