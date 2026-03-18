Europe Coffee Pods & Capsules Market Opportunities and Future Outlook (2026-2031): Rising Penetration of Coffee Machines in Households

Dublin, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Coffee Pods and Capsules - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report segments the Europe coffee pods and capsules market by product type, flavor, packaging type, coffee roast, distribution channel, and geography, offering valuable insights with forecasts in USD terms.

The Europe coffee pods and capsules market, projected to reach USD 18.12 billion by 2026 from USD 17.09 billion in 2025, is experiencing growth with a forecasted value of USD 24.33 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 6.05% from 2026-2031. This surge is primarily driven by the increasing demand for convenient single-serve coffee options that ensure consistent flavor and quality, powered by Europe's strong coffee culture and a trend towards premium, specialty varieties. Industry players are focusing on advancing brewing technologies and developing eco-friendly packaging solutions to align with consumer preferences and comply with environmental standards.

Market Trends and Insights

The rising demand for single-serve coffee is a critical trend, supported by European consumers' preference for efficient coffee preparation that fits their fast-paced lifestyles. Coffee pods and capsules, which are easy to prepare and clean up, have become popular in homes and offices. The proliferation of single-serve machines in Western European households underscores the increased demand for such products. With higher purchasing power, consumers are moving towards premium coffee experiences, aligning with the trend of increased single-serve product adoption. According to IfD Allensbach, in 2024, about 13.2 million Germans favored coffee pods and capsules, underlining the substantial market potential.

Consumer preference is also shifting towards flavored and specialty coffees. The market is expanding with the introduction of sophisticated options like caramel, vanilla, and seasonal flavors. This indicates a consumer drive towards premium, distinctive coffee experiences. The incorporation of single-origin and artisanal blends further fuels market growth, as seen with Little's Coffee's Toffee Nut-flavored pods, catering to evolving consumer preferences.

Nevertheless, environmental concerns regarding waste from non-biodegradable coffee pods present market challenges. The recycling limitations of materials like plastic and aluminum highlight the need for sustainable solutions. Consequently, manufacturers are innovating with compostable and eco-friendly packaging to alleviate environmental impact and meet consumer demand for sustainable products.

Segment Analysis

Capsules dominate the market, constituting a 65.78% share in 2025, due to their compatibility, convenience, and premium product offerings. They provide high-quality, fresh coffee solutions with enhanced flavor preservation. Meanwhile, pods show strong growth momentum with a projected CAGR of 6.82% through 2031, appealing to consumers seeking sustainable, traditional coffee experiences. Developments like New England Coffee's compostable pods highlight growing consumer preference for environmentally friendly options.

Plain coffee continues to dominate with a 70.55% market share in 2025, attributed to consumers' preference for classic coffee flavors that bring out authentic taste profiles. Conversely, the flavored segment is expanding at a CAGR of 8.05%, as consumers explore personalized options, including caramel and hazelnut varieties. This trend reflects an increasing reliance on coffee for both energy and taste exploration.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing demand for single-serve coffee

4.2.2 Growing interest in flavored and specialty coffee

4.2.3 Strong coffee culture and consumption patterns in Europe

4.2.4 Innovation in sustainable and compostable capsules

4.2.5 Increasing consumer preference for premium coffee experiences

4.2.6 Rising penetration of coffee machines in households

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Environmental concerns over waste generation

4.3.2 Supply chain disruptions

4.3.3 Competition from fresh-ground and whole-bean coffee

4.3.4 Counterfeit and low-grade capsules

4.4 Consumer Behaviour Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Pods

5.1.2 Capsules

5.2 By Flavor

5.2.1 Plain

5.2.2 Flavored

5.3 By Packaging Material

5.3.1 Aluminium

5.3.2 Plastic

5.3.3 Compostable/Biodegradable

5.4 By Coffee Roast

5.4.1 Light Roast

5.4.2 Medium Roast

5.4.3 Dark Roast

5.5 By Distribution Channel

5.5.1 On-trade

5.5.2 Off-trade

5.5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.5.2.2 Specialty Stores

5.5.2.3 Online Retail Stores

5.5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 Germany

5.6.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3 Italy

5.6.4 France

5.6.5 Spain

5.6.6 Netherlands

5.6.7 Poland

5.6.8 Belgium

5.6.9 Sweden

5.6.10 Rest of Europe



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Nestle S.A.

6.4.2 JAB Holding Company

6.4.3 Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.

6.4.4 Starbucks Corporation

6.4.5 Illycaffe S.p.A.

6.4.6 The Kraft Heinz Company

6.4.7 Kimbo S.p.A.

6.4.8 Strauss Group Ltd

6.4.9 Bewley's Limited

6.4.10 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

6.4.11 Melitta Group

6.4.12 Kruger GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.13 Caffe Borbone S.r.l.

6.4.14 Halo Coffee

6.4.15 Tchibo GmbH

6.4.16 Dualit Ltd.

6.4.17 Colonna Coffee

6.4.18 Caffitaly System S.p.A.

6.4.19 Bestpresso Inc.

6.4.20 Cafes Novell S.A.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

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