Europe Coffee Market Share Analysis and Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Featuring Nestle, Luigi Lavazza, Starbucks Corp., Strauss Group, Melitta Group and Other Key Players

Dublin, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Coffee - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European coffee market is projected to expand from USD 52.99 billion in 2025 to USD 55.98 billion in 2026, eventually reaching USD 73.67 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 5.65% over the period 2026-2031. As a globally significant coffee-consuming region, Europe is characterized by its cultural traditions and robust cafe culture, contributing to its market size. While traditional coffee products remain prevalent, there's a growing demand for specialty, organic, and sustainable coffee varieties.

Product innovations have broadened consumer choices, drawing younger demographics, as premium coffee experiences in retail and foodservice sectors further bolster market growth. Digital transformation, environmental awareness, and major coffee chains' investments are propelling the market forward, as consumers increasingly seek quality, ethical sourcing, and personalized coffee offerings, fostering a competitive and diverse market environment.

Growing Demand for Specialty and Premium Coffee

The surge in demand for specialty and premium coffee in Europe can be attributed to a sophisticated consumer base prioritizing quality, unique flavor profiles, and ethical sourcing over mass-produced alternatives. Consumers are more knowledgeable about coffee origins, processing techniques, and brewing methods, amplifying interest in artisanal, single-origin, organic, and sustainable varieties. The third-wave coffee movement emphasizes craftsmanship and traceability, further strengthening this niche market. An example is the 2024 product launch by John Farrer & Co, introducing three new specialty coffee products focusing on small-batch, single-origin global sources, highlighting an industry shift towards distinctive and high-quality coffee offerings.

Rising Cafe Culture and Social Coffee Consumption

The burgeoning cafe culture in Europe is reshaping the coffee market, emphasizing experiences beyond mere consumption. Coffee shops serve as social spaces for community gathering, work, relaxation, and enjoying premium coffee. This trend is driven by a preference for specialty coffee served in inviting locations that often include food, events, and spaces for socializing or remote work. The cafe experience now represents lifestyle and community, merging traditional and contemporary elements. Data from the UK Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs shows an average out-of-home coffee consumption of 40 mL per person per week in 2023, indicating the recovery and significance of social coffee drinking as cafes regain their status as community hubs.

Price Volatility and Supply Chain Disruptions

Price volatility and supply chain disruptions pose significant challenges to the European coffee market. Factors such as climate variability, geopolitical tensions, and labor shortages in major producing countries impact coffee prices. These issues affect crop yields, supply volumes, and logistics costs, culminating in price inflation that alters retail pricing and consumer behavior, potentially driving consumers towards cheaper alternatives such as instant coffee or robusta-heavy blends. A notable example is Germany's reported 12.2% year-over-year increase in consumer prices for ground coffee in April 2025, illustrating how inflation pressures influence market dynamics.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed in the detailed report include:

Sustainability Emerges as Key Market Driver

Product Innovation Fuel Market Development

Competition from Alternative Beverages

Segment Analysis

In 2025, coffee pods and capsules accounted for 33.22% of the market share, demonstrating European consumers' inclination towards structured home brewing methods. The whole bean segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% through 2031, driven by preferences for freshness and custom brewing. The USDA reports the EU's consumption of over 42.0 million 60-kilogram bags of green coffee beans in the 2024/2025 marketing year, underscoring a preference for freshly roasted coffee.

Plain coffee dominated with an 81.72% market share in 2025, reflecting a focus on authentic characteristics, while flavored coffee, experiencing a 7.64% CAGR, appeals to younger demographics seeking diverse tastes. Innovations like Nestle's 2024 launch of caramel and hazelnut-flavored coffee underscore this trend.

List of companies covered in this report:

Nestle SA

Luigi Lavazza SpA

Starbucks Corporation

Strauss Group

Melitta Group

JDE Peet's (Jacobs Douwe Egberts)

Bewley's Limited

J.J. Darboven GmbH & Co. KG

Kruger GmbH & Co. KG

Tchibo GmbH

Gruppo Illy S.p.A.

The J.M. Smucker Company

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group (Segafredo)

Paulig Oy

Julius Meinl Industrieholding GmbH

The Kraft Heinz Company

Aldi Sud & Nord (Private-Label Coffee)

Dak Coffee Roasters

Lofbergs Roastery

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing demand for specialty and premium coffee

4.2.2 Rising cafe culture and social coffee consumption

4.2.3 Sustainability emerges as key market driver

4.2.4 Product innovation fuel market development

4.2.5 Health consciousness and awareness of coffee benefits

4.2.6 Premiumization of whole bean and fresh coffee

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Price volatility and supply chain disruptions

4.3.2 Competition from alternative beverages

4.3.3 Climate change impact on coffee production

4.3.4 High operational and raw material costs

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Whole Bean

5.1.2 Ground Coffee

5.1.3 Instant Coffee

5.1.4 Coffee Pods and Capsules

5.1.5 Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Coffee

5.2 By Flavor

5.2.1 Plain

5.2.2 Flavored

5.3 By Category

5.3.1 Conventional

5.3.2 Speciality (Organic/Single-Origin)

5.4 By Bean Type

5.4.1 Arabica

5.4.2 Robusta

5.4.3 Others

5.5 By Distribution Channel

5.5.1 On-trade

5.5.2 Off-trade

5.5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.5.2.3 Online Retail Stores

5.5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.6 By Geography

5.6.1 Germany

5.6.2 United Kingdom

5.6.3 Italy

5.6.4 France

5.6.5 Spain

5.6.6 Netherlands

5.6.7 Poland

5.6.8 Belgium

5.6.9 Sweden

5.6.10 Rest of Europe



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Nestle SA

6.4.2 Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.

6.4.3 Starbucks Corporation

6.4.4 Strauss Group

6.4.5 Melitta Group

6.4.6 JDE Peet's (Jacobs Douwe Egberts)

6.4.7 Bewley's Limited

6.4.8 J.J. Darboven GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.9 Kruger GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.10 Tchibo GmbH

6.4.11 Gruppo Illy S.p.A.

6.4.12 The J.M. Smucker Company

6.4.13 Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group (Segafredo)

6.4.14 Paulig Oy

6.4.15 Julius Meinl Industrieholding GmbH

6.4.16 J.J. Darboven GmbH & Co. KG

6.4.17 The Kraft Heinz Company

6.4.18 Aldi Sud & Nord (Private-Label Coffee)

6.4.19 Dak Coffee Roasters

6.4.20 Lofbergs Roastery



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/44bd5d

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