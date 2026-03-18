Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Market Worth USD 5 Billion in 2026 is Expected to Cross USD 20 Billion by 2031 - Rapid Rollout of Public DC Fast-Charging Corridors

Dublin, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric vehicle (EV) market in the Middle East and Africa, projected at USD 3.83 billion in 2025, is set to expand from USD 5.06 billion in 2026 to USD 20.39 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 32.15% from 2026 to 2031. Key drivers include sovereign wealth funds investing in domestic production ecosystems, and oil-exporters utilizing solar resources to lower charging costs and draw global original-equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Decarbonization mandates, declining battery costs, and the introduction of public fast-charging corridors fuel demand, despite short-term challenges from used ICE imports. Passenger cars currently dominate, but commercial fleets are seeing increased adoption as oil-and-gas operators issue large electrification tenders. Energy majors are forming strategic partnerships with automakers to enhance EV performance in extreme-heat conditions.

Government Decarbonization Mandates and ICE-Ban Targets

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations have integrated electric mobility quotas into national agendas to anchor OEM investments. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 targets 30% EVs in Riyadh by 2030, while the UAE aims for a 50% EV mix by 2050. These strategies encourage public-sector zero-emission vehicle procurement, catalyze private fleet conversion, and standardize certifications under Gulf Standardization Organization rules. Morocco's goal to reach 2,500 charging points by 2026 highlights how firm policies accelerate infrastructure growth, aligning with COP28 commitments.

Rapid Rollout of Public DC Fast-Charging Corridors

Fast-charging corridors facilitate regional EV mobility. EVIQ's 150 kW site on the Riyadh-Qassim motorway exemplifies highway feasibility. The UAE plans 70,000 chargers across Abu Dhabi by 2030, with Dubai targeting 1,000 sites by 2025. Morocco aims to connect major cities with green-energy-powered DC units for rapid stops, while Nigeria's future charging hub expands infrastructure to new markets. Increased corridor density enhances commercial-vehicle uptime, making electrification viable for operators servicing major ports.

High Upfront Vehicle Price and Limited Consumer Financing

High purchase prices hinder widespread EV adoption in lower-income segments, despite cheaper batteries. Egypt's EV share is only 0.1% due to limited financing and currency risks. Traditional lenders struggle to provide competitive loans due to a lack of benchmarks, affecting interest rates. In Sub-Saharan Africa, microfinance is more focused on two-wheeler taxis, hindering four-wheeler EV scale economics.

Additional Market Drivers and Restraints Analyzed

Day-Time Solar-PV Surplus Driving Ultra-Low-Cost Charging Tariffs

Oil-and-Gas Fleet-Electrification Pledges Unlocking Bulk Orders

Influx of Cheap Used ICE Imports Undermines EV Demand

Segment Analysis

Battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) held 78.64% of the market share in 2025, favored for simplicity and growing destination chargers. Tesla, BYD, and Geely capitalize on this trend with direct-to-consumer sales. Commercial operators prefer BEVs for night charging. Fuel-cell EVs depict a 35.90% CAGR by 2031, driven by Saudi Arabia's green-hydrogen refueling development. Plug-in hybrids bridge gaps in areas with unreliable grids.

Passenger cars held 64.05% of revenue, but medium and heavy vehicles are forecast to grow with a 35.05% CAGR to 2031, widening the market for corporate channels. Fleet electrification in logistics aligns with port emission limits, while public-transport interest grows in cities like Cairo and Cape Town. OEMs are adapting models for regional challenges, with commercial volumes driving supply-chain localization.

Companies Covered in the Report:

Tesla Inc.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

Kia Corp.

Volkswagen AG

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

BMW Group

Toyota Motor Corp.

Stellantis N.V.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Renault Group

Jaguar Land Rover Ltd.

Zhejiang Geely Holding

Lucid Group

Ceer Motors

Togg A.S.

General Motors Co.

SAIC-MG Motor

Ford Motor Co.

Rivian Automotive Inc.

Additional Benefits of Purchasing This Report:

Access to the market estimate sheet (Excel format)

3 months of analyst support

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5pnr1k

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