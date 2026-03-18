Middle East & Africa Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Analysis and Forecast (2026-2031): Open-Banking APIs Unlock Middle East & Africa's BaaS Potential

Dublin, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market is projected to reach USD 1.58 billion by 2026, up from USD 1.37 billion in 2025. By 2031, it is expected to expand to USD 3.21 billion, growing at a 15.23% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Key factors driving this growth include regulatory modernization within the Gulf Cooperation Council, increasing demand from the unbanked population, and surging cross-border payroll needs.

Partnerships between traditional banks and fintech companies are reshaping competitive landscapes by identifying niches in Arabic localization and Shariah-compliant modules. The fragmented market is drawing venture capital towards providers that address localized challenges like real-time remittances for expatriates. Additionally, cloud-native architectures that adhere to stringent data-sovereignty and cybersecurity mandates are gaining favor in the region.

This report segments the Middle-East and Africa BaaS Market by Type (API-Based BaaS, Cloud-Based BaaS), Service Type (payment processing, digital banking, KYC, customer support), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), and Region (South Africa, GCC, Egypt, and Rest of MEA).

Rapid Fintech Adoption by GCC Banks

Banks in the GCC are collaborating with payment and issuance specialists to fast-track digital product launches. For instance, Commercial Bank International partnered with areeba in November 2024 to enhance its digital payment offerings. Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 expects to boost fintech numbers to 525, creating 18,000 jobs and increasing GDP contributions. Standardized API requirements from regional central banks are reducing integration costs for banks that leverage legacy infrastructure to offer BaaS market solutions. Digital-only banks like Wio are setting the trend by utilizing existing cash-management systems to expand without physical branches. Such partnerships are becoming a model for regional collaboration between incumbents and fintech firms.

Open-Banking Regulations Mandating API Access

Saudi Arabia's Open Banking Framework mandates API access, enabling third-party data and payment access. UAE's sandboxes provide a testbed for new offerings under flexible regulations, fostering rapid commercialization. In Nigeria, the Central Bank is offering new payment-service licenses, allowing companies like Flutterwave to extend services across borders by 2025. Unified API standards now facilitate seamless cross-border BaaS market expansion in the Middle East & Africa, turning regulatory requirements into revenue opportunities.

Legacy Core-Bank Integration Complexity

Older banking systems lacking native API gateways create integration challenges that extend project timelines and increase budgets. South African banks need to comply with Basel IV data requirements, further complicating modernization efforts. UAE regulators demand real-time transaction monitoring capabilities, often unmet by legacy systems without significant upgrades. These challenges provide an opportunity for cloud-native neobanks, which bypass older systems entirely.

Other Drivers and Restraints:

Surge in Mobile-First Unbanked Population

Cross-Border Payroll Demands

Cyber-Security and Data-Sovereignty Concerns

Segment Analysis

API-based solutions accounted for 70.94% of the market in 2025, emphasizing their adaptability for augmenting existing systems with minimal investment. Banks are creating revenue streams by offering secure endpoints to partners. However, scalability issues push the focus towards cloud processing. Cloud-based stacks, although smaller in market share, are experiencing a 21.98% CAGR due to growing acceptance by international vendors. These platforms offer flexible compliance solutions as required by the UAE Central Bank. Hybrid architectures aligning API legacy cores with cloud services are gaining traction for regulatory adherence and cost efficiency.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid fintech adoption by GCC banks

4.2.2 Open-banking regulations mandating API access

4.2.3 Surge in mobile-first unbanked population

4.2.4 Cross-border payroll demand from expatriate workforce

4.2.5 Islamic-compliant digital banking stacks

4.2.6 Government tech-free-zone incentives

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Legacy core-bank integration complexity

4.3.2 Cyber-security and data-sovereignty concerns

4.3.3 Scarcity of Arabic-language developer tools

4.3.4 Fin-crime compliance talent shortage

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 API-Based BaaS

5.1.2 Cloud-Based BaaS

5.2 By Service Type

5.2.1 Payment Processing Services

5.2.2 Digital Banking Services

5.2.3 KYC Services

5.2.4 Customer Support Services

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Enterprise Size

5.3.1 SMEs

5.3.2 Large Enterprises

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 United Arab Emirates

5.4.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.3 South Africa

5.4.4 Nigeria

5.4.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 NymCard

6.4.2 Fawry

6.4.3 PayTabs

6.4.4 Flutterwave

6.4.5 JUMO

6.4.6 MFS Africa

6.4.7 Tarabut Gateway

6.4.8 Lean Technologies

6.4.9 OnePipe

6.4.10 Temenos

6.4.11 Finastra

6.4.12 Mambu

6.4.13 Railsr

6.4.14 Bankable

6.4.15 Solaris SE

6.4.16 Banque Misr Digital Factory

6.4.17 OroPay

6.4.18 Efigence

6.4.19 Wave Money

6.4.20 Hubpay



7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 Embedded finance for Hajj & Umrah travel ecosystems

7.2 AI-driven Arabic conversational banking APIs



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/puycdm

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