Credit Union for Kids Wine Auction Raises $2.4 Million for Children’s Miracle Network

Dana Point, CA, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Credit Union for Kids Wine Auction concluded with another extraordinary year of generosity at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach, raising $2.4 million to support the eleven Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across California, Nevada, and Utah. The event brought together nearly 600 attendees, including credit union leaders, business partners, and hospital representatives, reaffirming its standing as the largest single fundraising event benefiting CMN Hospitals in the nation.

Chaired by Chuck Fagan, president & CEO, Velera, and Carrie Birkhofer, president & CEO, Bay Federal Credit Union, this year’s gala, “Seaside Soirée,” continued the tradition of rallying the credit union community around a shared mission of supporting local hospitals. Guests enjoyed an elegant evening of curated wine selections, spirited bidding, and powerful storytelling, culminating in a record‑setting fundraising total.

“Tonight showed exactly who we’re here for. We’re here to support families who are going through some of the most difficult times of their lives and the caregivers who stand beside them,” said Chuck Fagan. “When this movement comes together with that kind of focus, the impact is real. I’m proud of the work we did and what it will help make possible.”

The evening’s most memorable moment came when Miracle Child Kara Nguyen took the stage to share her story. Born with Respiratory Distress Syndrome and early‑onset neonatal sepsis, Kara received critical early care at CHOC Children’s Hospital, now Rady Children’s Health, an experience that inspired her and her family to dedicate their lives to giving back. Now a youth leader, fundraiser, and advocate, Kara has served as the 2024 CHOC Walk Ambassador and the 2025 Children’s Miracle Network Local Champion, and her “Kara Care Cards” initiative has mobilized young artists across multiple states to help raise funds for pediatric care.

“Seeing so many credit unions and partners come together as a unified community was truly inspiring,” said Carrie Birkhofer. “The unwavering support for children and families when they need it most is what makes this effort so meaningful. I’m grateful we had a chance to contribute.”

“Year after year, I am amazed by the generosity of our credit unions and partners,” said Tony Boutelle, president & CEO of Origence. “Raising $2.4 million for Children’s Miracle Network speaks volumes about the strength of our community when we unite for such a meaningful purpose. I can’t think of a more worthy cause.”

Throughout the evening, attendees participated in both silent and live auctions, enjoyed premium wines, and celebrated the continued legacy of credit unions coming together to create meaningful change. Since its inception, the Wine Auction has raised more than $20 million benefiting CMN Hospitals in California and Nevada, and this year’s results further reinforce the credit union community’s unwavering commitment to supporting children’s health.

An executive committee directs the Credit Union for Kids Wine Auction, with the committee’s CEOs representing the benefitting hospital(s) in their area:

Ana Fonseca, Logix FCU (Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles)

Bill Birnie, Frontwave Credit Union (Rady Children’s Hospital)

Bill Cheney, SchoolsFirst FCU (Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, Rady Children’s Hospital of Orange County, UC Davis Children’s Hospital, Rady Children’s Hospital)

Brett Martinez, Redwood CU (UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland)

Carrie Birkhofer, Bay FCU (Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System)

Chuck Fagan, Velera

Darren Williams, Wescom CU (Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, Rady Children’s Hospital of Orange County)

David Tuyo, University Credit Union (Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles)

Doug Wright, Mission Federal Credit Union (Rady Children’s Hospital)

Elizabeth Dooley, Educational Employees CU (Valley Children’s Healthcare System)

Erin Mendez, Patelco CU (UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland)

Joan Opp, Stanford FCU (UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland)

John Cassidy, Sierra Central CU, retired (UC Davis Children’s Hospital)

Kathy Jumper, Orange County’s CU (Rady Children’s Hospital of Orange County)

Keith Sultemeier, Kinecta FCU (Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, Rady Children’s Hospital of Orange County; Cottage Children’s Medical Center)

Marci Francisco, Premier America Credit Union (Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles)

Mark Meyer, Filene Research Institute

Matt Kershaw, Clark County CU (St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Renown Children’s Hospital)

Nader Moghaddam, Financial Partners CU (Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Rady Children’s Hospital)

Nick Ambrosini, Valley Strong CU (Lauren Small Children’s Center at Memorial Hospital)

Ronald M. Sweeney, Sierra Central CU (UC Davis Children’s Hospital)

Rudy Pereira, Premier America CU (Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles)

Scott Simpson, America’s Credit Unions

Teresa Freeborn, Kinecta FCU, retired

Terrance Williams, TruStage

Tony Boutelle, Origence

The wine auction’s title sponsor was Origence, the presenting sponsor was Velera, and the premier sponsors were Allied Solutions, the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues, Mastercard, TruStage, and Visa.

This year also continued the Credit Union Executive Leadership Summit, held the day prior at the host hotel. The Summit featured distinguished speakers, including Sarah Canepa Bang, chief of staff at the National Credit Union Administration, and Dr. Hope Jensen Schau, award‑winning instructor at UCI and DDJ Meyers, who shared insights on leadership, innovation, and industry collaboration. Their sessions set an inspiring tone, further strengthening the connection between credit union leadership and philanthropic impact.

The 2027 Credit Unions for Kids Wine Auction will occur on March 12, 2027, at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach.

About Credit Unions for Kids and Children’s Miracle Network

Credit Unions for Kids is the brand under which America’s credit unions fundraise for Children’s Miracle Network. The collaborative effort, driven by a “people helping people” philosophy, includes individual credit unions, local chapters, state leagues/associations, two national trade organizations, business partners, and several trade publications. Founded in 1996, Credit Unions for Kids has raised more than $200 million for affiliated children’s hospitals. Annually, credit unions are the fifth largest corporate contributor to Children’s Miracle Network. The credit union community established a wonderful legacy at hospitals across the country, funding breakthrough research, numerous programs and services, and construction of new facilities. Fundraising activities run the gamut from major events to online giving campaigns to paper balloon icon sales. For more information on Credit Unions for Kids and Children’s Miracle Network, please contact Nick Coleman at (515) 339-1723 or ncoleman@cmn.org.

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