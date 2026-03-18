MEXC Crude Oil Futures Trading Volume Surges 1,217%, Daily Volume Exceeds $1.1 Billion





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has reported a sharp increase in trading activity for oil derivatives on its platform, driven by heightened volatility in global crude oil markets.

During the week of March 4 to 10, trading volume for MEXC's WTI and Brent oil perpetual futures rose by 1,217% compared with the previous week (February 25 to March 3). User participation also climbed, with a 337% increase week over week. On March 9 alone, daily trading volume exceeded $1.1 billion, marking the platform's highest single-day oil futures volume since February 28.

This growth was accompanied by a shift in user composition. Between February 28 and March 10, 97.7% of users trading oil perpetual futures were doing so for the first time on MEXC. Recent price swings in the oil market have drawn in a wave of new participants, while MEXC's zero-fee structure and deep liquidity have made entry more accessible. Together, these factors have driven broader participation in oil derivatives trading.

The sustained rise in trading activity is further supported by external capital flow data. According to DefiLlama, MEXC recorded approximately $125 million in net inflows over the past month, ranking second among global centralized exchanges.

This growth underscores the unique advantages of crypto derivatives during periods of heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Unlike traditional markets, crypto perpetual futures operate 24/7, allowing users to respond immediately to breaking news and price movements. Combined with zero fees, deep liquidity, and up to 40x leverage, MEXC continues to reduce trading friction and attract capital in fast-moving market conditions.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

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