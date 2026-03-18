Middle East & North Africa (MENA) Digital Payments Market Report 2026-2031: Real-Time Payment Rails Revolutionize Transaction Velocity Across the Region

Dublin, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa Digital Payments - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and North Africa digital payments market is poised for significant growth, with estimations of its value reaching USD 462.41 billion by 2031, climbing from USD 275.47 billion in 2026. This expansion, estimated at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.92% from 2026 to 2031, is underpinned by real-time payment rails, policy-driven cashless mandates, and burgeoning cross-border e-commerce flows.

Infrastructural advancements are key drivers, with fintech sandboxes across Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia accelerating digital wallet and API innovations. Super-app ecosystems are reconfiguring payment integrations within everyday consumer activities, while regional processors leverage mergers to enhance scale. Global networks are cultivating local partnerships to harness the increase in card-not-present transactions, amidst rising investments in AI-powered risk engines for heightened security in regions like Egypt and Morocco.

Rapid Real-time Payment Rails: Transforming Transaction Velocity

Saudi Arabia's SARIE observed a 42% annual increase in processed transfers in 2024, signaling a shift towards instant payment solutions which have significantly improved working-capital cycles and bolstered cashless adoption among SMEs. In the UAE, the Instant Payment Platform facilitated 28% of domestic transfers in just six months. The integration of ISO 20022 messaging by processors is set to enrich remittance data, critical for B2B financial embedding, with network effects expected to stabilize between 2026-2028.

Government-backed Cashless Mandates: Policy-driven Transformation

Leapfrogging the Saudi Vision 2030 goal, Saudi Arabia reached 79% non-cash retail transactions by early 2025, while Dubai leads with 88% cashless usage. Fiscal incentives tied to digital acceptance are transforming compliance into business opportunities. The introduction of statutory e-invoice mandates and the synchronization of open-finance standards are driving the convergence of payment rails, underpinned by national ID tokenization.

Fragmented Interchange and MDR Caps: Economics Under Pressure

The landscape faces challenges with disparate merchant-discount-rate caps across the region, impacting cross-border acquisition strategies. This variance presses SMEs on terminal adoption, yet value-added services and tokenization offer compensatory solutions as MDR-free alternatives reshape gateway strategy.

Other significant drivers include cross-border e-commerce reshaping trade flows, fintech innovation ecosystems thriving via sandboxes, and heightened cyber-fraud resilience efforts in emerging markets. The report provides a detailed segment analysis, forecasting mode of payment trends, component innovation, enterprise size differentiation, and end-user industry impacts.

Segment analysis highlights that in 2025, 54.60% of transactions occurred at the point of sale, but a shift towards online and remote payment channels, evident with a 14.45% CAGR, indicates changing consumer behaviors. The growing acceptance of NFC and QR-code technology is further eroding distinctions between card-present and not-present transactions, enhancing seamless customer experiences across retail and e-commerce platforms.

Market shifts post-pandemic reveal durable behavioral changes with 85% of consumers adopting innovative payment methods. Optimized processor strategies for gateway orchestration are promising authorization cost reductions, sustaining remote commerce margins as volume grows. The solutions segment, which dominated the market in 2025, is predicted to cede ground to service sector growth, particularly in Saudi Arabia, driven by regulatory alignment and cloud migration demands.

Companies profiled in the report:

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Google LLC (Google Pay)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Pay)

Mastercard Incorporated

Visa Inc.

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Fawry for Banking and Payment Technology Services S.A.E.

Network International Holdings PLC

STC Pay - Saudi Digital Payments Co.

Mada Pay - Saudi Payments

First Data Corporation (Fiserv, Inc.)

Denarii Cash Ltd.

BayanPay - Bayantech Payment Services

HalalaH Payments Co.

Beam Wallet LLC

Commercial International Bank (CIB) Egypt

Qatar National Bank Al-Ahli (QNB Al-Ahli)

Emirates Digital Wallet LLC

BKM Express - Bankalararasi Kart Merkezi A.S.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8wcity

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