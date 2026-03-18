Zylo Ecosystem Launching the ZYLO Token to Expand Its Digital Ecosystem

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zylo Ecosystem, a multi-product digital platform that combines trading, gaming products, and online services, has announced the launch of its native token ZYLO.

The token will act as the crypto-economic layer of the Zylo ecosystem, connecting various platform products into a unified digital economy. At the same time, the project's primary focus remains the development of services for a broad audience, including users who are not part of the crypto community.

Everyday Internet Users Remain at the Center of the Ecosystem

Many projects in the crypto industry are built around blockchain technologies from the start and primarily target the Web3 audience.

This approach often limits growth, as such products tend to be understood mainly by users who are already familiar with cryptocurrencies.

Zylo Ecosystem follows a different model.

The ecosystem is designed so that its products are convenient and accessible for everyday internet users who use digital services, play mobile games, and interact with online platforms.

Within this model, the ZYLO token becomes an additional crypto-economic tool that expands the ecosystem's capabilities without complicating the user experience.

What the Zylo Ecosystem Includes

The Zylo Ecosystem combines several directions that together form a unified digital and crypto economy.

Trading Infrastructure

One of the key elements of the ecosystem is intrade.bar, a trading platform with many years of operational history and an established user community.

Over time, the platform has built a strong presence in its niche within the CIS market and developed a stable user base.

For most users, the platform remains a fully functional online service. The integration of the ZYLO token introduces additional opportunities within the trading infrastructure and expands the platform's economic model.

Gaming Products and the GameFi Direction

Gaming is also an important part of the Zylo ecosystem.

Within the ecosystem, the CosmoFox project is being developed — a gaming universe that includes elements of collectibles and an in-game economy.

At the same time, Fox Survivor is being developed as a mobile and web game in the roguelike survival / bullet-hell genre, where players fight waves of enemies, unlock characters, upgrade weapons, and progress through a meta-progression system.

The games are designed as accessible products for a wide audience, while the ZYLO token introduces additional mechanics such as in-game rewards, rare items, premium features, and competitive modes between players.

In certain gameplay scenarios, users will be able to participate in PvP battles, placing bets in ZYLO tokens. The winner receives the tokens staked in the match, creating an additional in-game economy and increasing player engagement.

These mechanics generate additional token circulation within the gaming economy and create organic demand for the token from players.

This approach forms a GameFi economy within the ecosystem, integrated into a broader digital platform.

Digital Services

In addition to trading and gaming products, Zylo is also developing digital services, including VPN solutions and other online tools.

These services add practical utility to the ecosystem and allow the ZYLO token to be used in real user scenarios.

How the ZYLO Token Works

Within the Zylo ecosystem, the token acts as a crypto-economic layer integrated into the platform's existing products.

The token can be used for:

purchases within the ecosystem

gaming mechanics and rewards

premium features

special conditions in trading services

payments for digital services

The Zylo economy also includes deflationary mechanisms, where a portion of tokens is removed from circulation through various burn mechanisms.

As the number of users and services within the ecosystem grows, demand for the token may increase alongside the expansion of its use cases.

Cross-Product Ecosystem Model

One of the key features of Zylo is its cross-product development model, where different products within the ecosystem strengthen each other.

User activity in one service can create value in another. For example, gaming activity may unlock additional opportunities within the ecosystem, while participation in trading services may provide advantages in other products.

This structure enables a more sustainable development model compared to projects built around a single product direction.

Preparation for the First Exchange Listing

Zylo Ecosystem is currently in the final stage of preparation for the first exchange listing of the ZYLO token.

The listing will represent an important step in integrating the ecosystem into the broader crypto market and expanding access to the token for the crypto community.

At the same time, the project's strategy remains focused primarily on product development and user growth rather than on exchange activity alone.

Founder's Comment

"We are building products for a broad audience of internet users, not just for the crypto community," says Alex, founder of Zylo Ecosystem.

"The ZYLO token adds a crypto-economic layer to existing products and allows us to expand the ecosystem's capabilities without complicating the user experience."

What's Next

Following the token launch and the first exchange listing, the Zylo team continues developing the ecosystem, including:

deeper integration of the token into trading infrastructure

expansion of the CosmoFox gaming economy

development of Fox Survivor gameplay

launching new digital services and expanding them within the ecosystem

At the same time, Zylo is building an ecosystem accelerator, through which new startups will be able to connect to the project's infrastructure and integrate the ZYLO token into their products.

About Zylo Ecosystem

Zylo Ecosystem is a multi-product digital platform that combines trading services, gaming products, and online tools.

The ecosystem is designed as a convenient digital environment for everyday users, while the ZYLO token forms a crypto-economic layer that connects different services and expands the platform's capabilities.

This approach allows Zylo to combine the convenience of traditional online services with the possibilities of a Web3 economy.

Social Links

X: https://x.com/Zylo_Ecosystem

Telegram Communication: https://x.com/cosmofoxgame

Telegram Community: https://t.me/ZyloEcosystem

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/zylo-ecosystem/

Medium: https://medium.com/zyloecosystem

Media contact

Brand: Zylo

Contact: Media team

Email: support@zylo.io

Website: http://zylo.io/