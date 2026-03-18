Middle East & Africa (MEA) Freight and Logistics Market Outlook Report 2026-2031 - Mega-investments Propel Multimodal Logistics Growth in Saudi Arabia and Beyond

Dublin, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Freight and Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa Freight and Logistics Market is projected to grow from USD 305.07 billion in 2025 to an estimated USD 321.36 billion by 2026, with further expansion to USD 416.75 billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 5.34% during 2026-2031.

This growth trajectory is driven by the region's strategic positioning interlinking Asia, Europe, and Africa, coupled with significant infrastructure investments and permanent capacity enhancements following disruptions in the Red Sea shipping routes. This dynamic landscape is energized by the rise of e-commerce, the development of multimodal corridors, and increased cold-chain demand, enhancing baseline tonnage and yield per shipment.

Sovereign wealth funds, free trade agreements, and the proliferation of digital freight platforms bolster competitive dynamics while alleviating geopolitical uncertainties. Companies optimizing network density, technological integration, and sustainable practices are poised for substantial profit margins.

Middle East and Africa Freight and Logistics Market Trends and Insights

E-commerce Boom and Cross-border Retail: Cross-border e-commerce enhances last-mile delivery frequency. Domestic CEP comprises 67.88% of traffic, while international CEP shows a 5.77% CAGR through 2030. Logistics firms harness automated sortation and multi-carrier APIs, enhancing connectivity from Jebel Ali Port to Al Maktoum International Airport. The adoption of AI for routing and university collaborations bridge digital skill gaps, while omnichannel retailers demand integrated fulfillment solutions, boosting express network volumes.

Cross-border e-commerce enhances last-mile delivery frequency. Domestic CEP comprises 67.88% of traffic, while international CEP shows a 5.77% CAGR through 2030. Logistics firms harness automated sortation and multi-carrier APIs, enhancing connectivity from Jebel Ali Port to Al Maktoum International Airport. The adoption of AI for routing and university collaborations bridge digital skill gaps, while omnichannel retailers demand integrated fulfillment solutions, boosting express network volumes. Mega-investments in Multimodal Logistics Infrastructure: Saudi Arabia has allocated USD 133.3 billion for ports, airports, and railways, including the Port of NEOM's automated cranes expected by 2026. With DP World's USD 2.5 billion initiative and a record USD 20 billion in 2024 revenue, private capital engagement strengthens. Automation and integration of renewable energy optimize costs and competitiveness.

Saudi Arabia has allocated USD 133.3 billion for ports, airports, and railways, including the Port of NEOM's automated cranes expected by 2026. With DP World's USD 2.5 billion initiative and a record USD 20 billion in 2024 revenue, private capital engagement strengthens. Automation and integration of renewable energy optimize costs and competitiveness. Infrastructure Challenges: Infrastructure limitations elevate logistics expenses for landlocked African nations dependent on coastal gateways. The African Development Bank highlights disparities in road density and underfunded marine assets. Despite some private capital influx, primarily along mining routes, infrastructure remains concentrated, leaving markets vulnerable to disruptions and hindering hinterland market penetration.

Additional drivers analyzed include cold-chain demands for pharma and perishables, digital freight platform adoption, and Red Sea/Suez chokepoint challenges. Segment analysis identifies wholesale and retail trade generating 33.92% of 2025 revenue, with manufacturing experiencing a rapid 5.58% CAGR through 2031.

Freight transport maintained 59.21% market share in 2025, with courier, express, and parcels leading growth at a 5.57% CAGR to 2031. Despite road-based bulk dominance, the shift towards time-definite parcels is evident. Noteworthy advances in technology-driven services reflect a demand surge for real-time tracking and predictive analytics.

The report covers leading companies like DHL, Aramex, and Gulf Agency Company, among others, and provides market forecasts segmented by logistics function and geography. Buyers receive a market estimate sheet and three months of analyst support.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 E-Commerce Boom and Cross-Border Retail

4.2.2 Mega-Investments in Multimodal Logistics Infrastructure

4.2.3 Growth of FTAs and Emerging Trade Corridors

4.2.4 Cold-Chain Demand for Pharma and Perishables

4.2.5 Warehouse Automation to Offset Labour Shortages

4.2.6 Rapid Adoption of Digital Freight Platforms and Real-Time Visibility Tools

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Uneven Road, Rail and Port Infrastructure

4.3.2 Complex Customs Rules and Border Delays

4.3.3 Red-Sea/Suez Chokepoint Disruptions

4.3.4 Driver Shortages and Localisation Policies

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Geopolitics & Pandemics



5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Logistics Function

5.1.1 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP)

5.1.1.1 By Destination Type

5.1.1.1.1 Domestic

5.1.1.1.2 International

5.1.2 Freight Forwarding

5.1.2.1 By Mode of Transport

5.1.2.1.1 Air

5.1.2.1.2 Sea and Inland Waterways

5.1.2.1.3 Others

5.1.3 Freight Transport

5.1.3.1 By Mode of Transport

5.1.3.1.1 Air

5.1.3.1.2 Rail

5.1.3.1.3 Road

5.1.3.1.4 Sea and Inland Waterways

5.1.3.1.5 Pipelines

5.1.4 Warehousing and Storage

5.1.4.1 By Temperature Control

5.1.4.1.1 Non-Temperatured Control

5.1.4.1.2 Temperatured Control

5.1.5 Other Services

5.2 By End User Industry

5.2.1 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

5.2.2 Construction

5.2.3 Manufacturing

5.2.4 Oil and Gas, Mining and Quarrying

5.2.5 Wholesale and Retail Trade

5.2.6 Others

5.3 By Geography

5.3.1 United Arab Emirates

5.3.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.3 Qatar

5.3.4 Oman

5.3.5 Kuwait

5.3.6 Nigeria

5.3.7 South Africa

5.3.8 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 DHL

6.4.2 Aramex

6.4.3 Gulf Agency Company (GAC)

6.4.4 RAK Logistics

6.4.5 Al-Futtaim Logistics

6.4.6 Almajdouie Group

6.4.7 Gulf Warehousing Company

6.4.8 RSA Global

6.4.9 Saudi Transport & Investment Co. (Mubarrad)

6.4.10 City Logistics

6.4.11 BLG Logistics

6.4.12 Kuehne + Nagel

6.4.13 CEVA Logistics

6.4.14 DSV

6.4.15 Rhenus Logistics

6.4.16 ATC Allied Transport

6.4.17 Barloworld Logistics

6.4.18 Unitrans Supply Chain Solutions (Pty) Ltd

6.4.19 Cargo Carriers (Pty) Limited

6.4.20 Compass Logistics International



7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rgaq9t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.