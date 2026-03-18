MENA Fintech Market Analysis Report 2026-2031: Outlook Highlights Rapid Expansion Fueled by Tokenized Wallets and GCC-North Africa Remittance Corridors

Dublin, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Fintech - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MENA fintech market is poised for significant growth, with a projected size of USD 6.35 billion in 2026, increasing from USD 5.65 billion in 2025, and expected to reach USD 11.46 billion by 2031. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.52% over the 2026-2031 period.

Key drivers of this expansion include the implementation of cash-lite policies, widespread smartphone adoption, and increased venture capital investments. Central bank digital currency (CBDC) initiatives in regions such as the GCC and Egypt modernize payment infrastructures, while regulatory sandboxes in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan facilitate quicker product launches. E-commerce, the gig economy, and remittance channels are expanding embedded-finance use cases, prompting industry players to diversify platforms and form cross-border partnerships for new revenue streams and market consolidation.

Government Cash-Lite & Financial-Inclusion Mandates Accelerate Fintech Demand

Saudi Arabia aims for 70% cashless transactions by 2030, Egypt targets 50% financial inclusion by 2025, and the UAE streamlined licensing in 2024. These targets aid private sector adaptation, and help startups scale by minimizing regulatory risks through sandboxes in Jordan. Increased digitization of payroll and welfare transfers along with incentivized contactless payment solutions widen the fintech market.

Mobile & Internet Penetration Surge Enables Mobile-First Financial Access

With over 80% smartphone penetration in GCC countries, mobile devices have become the dominant banking interface. Digital wallets in the UAE account for 18% of POS transactions, expected to rise to 33% by 2027. Innovative telco-agent models in Egypt and Morocco reduce reliance on physical branches, while expanding 4G/5G coverage improves remote KYC processes. This mobile-first approach drives rapid fintech adoption.

Regulatory Fragmentation Across Jurisdictions Increases Compliance Burden

Different licensing regimes inflate operational overheads by 15-25% compared to unified frameworks, complicating cross-border operations. Larger companies can absorb these costs, but startups face hurdles, impacting innovation diversity. The lack of mutual recognition stifles seamless API integration and increases investment risk, prompting consolidation strategies for regional expansion.

Other Drivers and Restraints Analyzed in the Detailed Report Include:

VC Funding & Sandbox Momentum Fueling Startup Formation

CBDC Pilots Enabling Cross-Border Rails Creating API Infrastructure

Cash-Centric Habits Inflating Customer Acquisition Costs in North Africa

Segment Analysis

The report is segmented by Service Proposition, End-User, User Interface, and Geography. Market forecasts are expressed in terms of USD value.

Digital payments dominated the MENA fintech market with 54.12% share in 2025, supported by smartphone wallet proliferation and merchant-acquiring incentives. Sub-segments like QR payments and tokenized wallets enhance engagement. Digital lending, though smaller, is growing rapidly with an 17.74% CAGR, bolstered by real-time data analysis. Companies like Fawry illustrate payment-to-credit synergies, with significant growth in disbursements in 2025.

Robo-advisory and insurtech are expanding via API-focused distribution, while neobanks like STC Bank are attracting wallet users into full-service banking. Regulatory sandboxes promote experimentation with new models like parametric insurance. Cross-selling opportunities emerge as payment platforms integrate credit, investment, and insurance services, thereby extending user value over time. This diversification trend indicates a rising convergence in the MENA fintech ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Govt cash-lite and financial-inclusion mandates

4.2.2 Mobile & internet penetration surge

4.2.3 VC funding & sandbox momentum

4.2.4 CBDC pilots enabling cross-border rails

4.2.5 Embedded-finance demand from e-commerce and gig platforms

4.2.6 Instant-payment rails unlocking alternative lending data

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Regulatory fragmentation across jurisdictions

4.3.2 Cash-centric habits inflating CAC in North Africa

4.3.3 Scarcity of Arabic AI/ML risk-scoring datasets

4.3.4 Legacy core-bank IT bottlenecks

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Service Proposition

5.1.1 Digital Payments

5.1.2 Digital Lending & Financing

5.1.3 Digital Investments

5.1.4 Insurtech

5.1.5 Neobanking

5.2 By End-User

5.2.1 Retail

5.2.2 Businesses

5.3 By User Interface

5.3.1 Mobile Applications

5.3.2 Web / Browser

5.3.3 POS / IoT Devices

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 GCC

5.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.4.1.3 Qatar

5.4.1.4 Bahrain

5.4.1.5 Kuwait

5.4.1.6 Oman

5.4.2 North Africa

5.4.2.1 Egypt

5.4.2.2 Morocco

5.4.2.3 Algeria

5.4.2.4 Tunisia

5.4.3 Levant

5.4.3.1 Jordan

5.4.3.2 Lebanon



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Fawry

6.4.2 PayTabs

6.4.3 Checkout.com

6.4.4 Tabby

6.4.5 Tamara

6.4.6 STC Pay

6.4.7 Paymob

6.4.8 MNT-Halan

6.4.9 Geidea

6.4.10 Network International

6.4.11 BenefitPay

6.4.12 Careem Pay

6.4.13 Lean Technologies

6.4.14 HyperPay

6.4.15 YAP

6.4.16 Telda

6.4.17 NymCard

6.4.18 Sarwa

6.4.19 OPay



7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 Cross-border GCC-North Africa remittance corridors via tokenized wallets

7.2 Green Islamic fintech products aligned with ESG & Sharia mandates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ahowq5

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