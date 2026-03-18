Middle East Satellite Communications Market Report 2026-2031 Featuring Profiles of Yahsat, Viasat, Arab Satellite Communications Org, Intelsat, Eutelsat Comms and More

Dublin, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Satellite Communications - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East satellite communications market is projected to reach USD 5.64 billion by 2031, rising from a 2025 estimate of USD 3.74 billion and a 2026 projection of USD 4.01 billion. This growth is expected at a CAGR of 7.06% from 2026 to 2031, driven by geopolitical complexities, government-backed broadband mandates, and increasing IoT deployments in oilfields, ports, and aircraft. High-throughput satellite (HTS) investments are being prioritized to meet the rising demand from enterprises and defense sectors, despite spectrum coordination challenges that increase the costs of new launches.

Operators are adopting vertically integrated service bundles, combining cloud gateways, managed connectivity, and edge analytics, to gain a competitive edge. Emerging high-margin niches such as maritime and airborne connectivity, 5G private-network backhaul, and direct-to-device (D2D) initiatives are expected to play critical roles in shaping the future growth of the market.

Increasing Uptake of IoT-Enabled Oilfield Equipment

Numerous satellite-connected sensors now monitor parameters like pressure, flow, and emissions in remote locations, supporting predictive maintenance and reducing downtime. Projects like Saudi Aramco's real-time well-monitoring network illustrate how energy sectors utilize satellite links where fiber optics fall short.

Rapid Adoption of VSAT-Based Maritime Connectivity

Major ports in Dubai, Jeddah, and Doha are increasingly reliant on VSAT for managing vessel traffic and analyzing cargo, prompting fleet upgrades by shipping operators. Marlink's partnerships with regional players highlight how HTS capacity supports services like video, IoT telemetry, and crew welfare.

Spectrum Congestion and Cross-Border Frequency Disputes

The rapid expansion of satellites has heightened the risk of interference, and existing coordination procedures are struggling to adapt. Quadsat's spectrum-monitoring venture with Arabsat indicates a growing industry consensus on the need for automated solutions. However, unresolved C- and Ku-band overlaps add complications.

Key drivers and restraints analyzed include government programs for universal broadband (KSA, UAE), the growth of private inter-satellite data relay networks, and high capital expenditures associated with HTS fleet upgrades.

Segment Analysis

The report segments the Middle East Satellite Communications Market by type, platform, frequency band, end-user verticals, applications, and country. It also covers key companies including Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat), Inmarsat Global Limited (Viasat Inc.), and more.

In 2025, ground equipment held a 58.05% share of the market, dominated by teleport, gateway, and VSAT deployments across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Yet, services revenue is projected to grow faster, driven by managed bandwidth packages, cloud gateways, and IoT platforms. The shift reflects a growing preference for pay-as-you-go models that alleviate network management burdens.

Maritime applications represented 40.30% of the market share due to the dense traffic through strategic waterways. Airborne connectivity is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.22%, driven by airline demands for passenger streaming and defense UAV fleet expansions.

Regional carriers are adopting Ka-Band inflight Wi-Fi to enhance customer experiences, while UAE's urban-air mobility pilots rely on satellite links for command and control. Land platforms continue to be crucial for oilfield SCADA backups and disaster recovery, highlighting the diverse demand supporting the market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat)

Inmarsat Global Limited (now Viasat Inc.)

Arab Satellite Communications Organization

Intelsat S.A.

Eutelsat Communications S.A.

SES S.A.

Thuraya Telecommunications Company PJSC

Gulfsat Communications Company K.S.C.C.

Saudi Telecom Company (Saudi Telecom Co.)

Etisalat and (Emirates Telecommunications Group Co. PJSC)

Telesat Canada

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc.

Cobham Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Anuvu Operations LLC

SatADSL S.A.

OneWeb Holdings Ltd.

Taqnia Space Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t1n460

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