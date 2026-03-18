Qatar ICT Market Share Analysis and Growth Forecast (2026-2031) Featuring Accenture Middle East (Qatar), Amazon Web Services Middle East (Qatar), Ooredoo, Vodafone Qatar and More

Dublin, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar ICT - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Qatar ICT market is projected to expand significantly from USD 17.51 billion in 2025 to an impressive USD 37.74 billion by 2031. With a rapid 5G roll-out, substantial sovereign cloud investments, and the mandatory development of Arabic large-language models, the market is experiencing a growth surge at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2026-2031. This wave of digitization is further fueled by the National Digital Agenda 2030's allocation of over USD 2.47 billion towards next-generation infrastructure.

Communication Services continue to underpin revenue as telecom operators prepare for the Asian Games 2030 by enhancing networks, while Cloud Services see soaring growth due to data-sovereignty-compliant hyperscale expansions by Microsoft and others. The competition among key players like Ooredoo, Vodafone Qatar, and global hyperscalers is intensifying, driving price innovation in managed security and opening new avenues for domestic software firms focusing on Arabic applications.

Trends and Insights

Vodafone Qatar, in collaboration with Nokia, is advancing the 5G network infrastructure, enabling industrial IoT and 8K streaming capabilities. Ooredoo's use of Wi-Fi 7 over fiber further enhances throughput and supports Qatar's goal to provide ultra-fast residential internet access. These initiatives are critical for smart-stadium analytics and autonomous vehicle pilots for the Asian Games 2030.

Government Digital Agenda 2030

The government is committed to transforming digital public services, targeting 90% of citizen transactions to go digital by 2030. Initiatives like a partnership with Scale AI and the establishment of a National Cyber Security Academy highlight continued investment in AI and cybersecurity. Further spending on quantum-ready research and new cloud regions ensures robust support for the market's future needs.

Cyber-Skills Shortage

The shortage of cyber-skilled professionals leads to elevated wage bills and margin pressures in sectors like energy and banking. This shortage poses a risk to market growth if left unaddressed.

Other Market Drivers and Restraints:

Cloud adoption in BFSI is thriving.

Upcoming mega-events create ICT demand spikes.

Reliance on foreign OEMs impacts total cost of ownership.

Segment Analysis

The contribution of Communication Services to market revenue was 41.35% in 2025, buoyed by constant demand for mobile data and fiber networks. Meanwhile, the Cloud Services segment, with the fastest CAGR at 21.7%, benefits from new hyperscale and sovereign-cloud regions. IT Hardware and Software adapt to market shifts with Arabic interfaces and IoT demands, reflecting broader trends towards cloud elasticity.

Large enterprises, especially within government, energy, and aviation, formed a substantial market share at 71.30% of 2025 spend, driven by high-budget projects. Yet, SMEs, supported by Qatar Development Bank subsidies, are showing significant growth potential with a 12.3% CAGR, as they adopt digital solutions like SaaS and CRM clouds.

Hybrid-cloud governance and tailored digital architectures are critical procurement factors for big players, whereas SMEs focus on cost-effective, integrated solutions. The sector's evolution aligns closely with national objectives for increased cloud adoption and digital public services delivery, ultimately enhancing the addressable market and workforce in the ICT sector.

Key Market Players

Accenture Middle East (Qatar) W.L.L.

Amazon Web Services Middle East (Qatar) W.L.L.

Ooredoo Q.P.S.C.

Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C.

Additional report benefits include:

Access to detailed market estimations in Excel format.

Three months of analyst support.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Accenture Middle East (Qatar) W.L.L.

Amazon Web Services Middle East (Qatar) W.L.L.

Atos SE (Qatar LLC)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (Qatar)

Ericsson AB (Qatar Branch)

Gulf Bridge International Q.S.C.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Qatar)

Infosys Limited (Qatar Branch)

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation (Qatar)

Ooredoo Q.P.S.C.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE (Qatar)

Tech Mahindra (Qatar) LLC

Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C.

Vistas Global Qatar LLC

Workz Group (Middle East) FZE

Wipro Doha LLC

ZTE Corporation (Qatar)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c31amc

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