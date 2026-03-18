nVent Highlights Portfolio Transformation and Growth Priorities at 2026 Investor Day

Outlines Rapidly Expanding Presence in Data Centers and Power Utilities

Unveils Updated Three-Year Growth and Financial Targets

LONDON, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today will host its 2026 Investor Day at 9:30 a.m. ET in New York City. At the event, nVent’s senior management will provide an in-depth review of the company’s portfolio transformation, growth strategy, and updated three-year financial targets.

“We have reshaped nVent into a more focused, higher-growth electrical company that is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing trends of electrification, digitalization and sustainability. Our strategy is to continue driving accelerated growth with a focus on the infrastructure vertical, including data centers and power utilities, new products and innovation, capacity expansion and disciplined capital allocation. The execution of this strategy is yielding significant results as seen in 2025,” said Beth Wozniak, nVent chair and chief executive officer. “We are off to a strong start to the year, our Q1 performance is trending ahead of our initial expectations and we look forward to continuing this momentum.”

Investor Day highlights will include:

Successful portfolio transformation into a more focused, higher growth electrical company

into a Demonstrated strong performance and value creation

and Accelerated growth in the infrastructure vertical , driven by AI‑related data center build‑outs and strong demand from power utilities

, driven by AI‑related build‑outs and strong demand from Multiple growth and margin expansion levers , including a disciplined capital allocation framework that supports growth and shareholder returns

and , including a disciplined capital allocation framework that supports growth and shareholder returns Updated mid-term targets that reflect the significant value creation opportunities ahead



Three-Year Growth Targets

nVent is updating its three-year financial targets, reflecting the company’s strengthened portfolio and confidence in its long-term growth opportunities, including:

Financial Metric Target Organic Sales Growth CAGR +10% to 13% Inorganic Sales Growth Contribution >3 pts Adjusted Operating Margins* ~22% Adjusted EPS Growth CAGR* 17% to 20% Free Cash Flow Conversion ~95%

*Not including impact from potential acquisitions.

Webcast Details

Today’s Investor Day presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the event will be available and those who intend to join virtually can register for the webcast through the link here. The live webcast and supporting materials are available on the “Investor Relations” page of the company’s website (https://investors.nvent.com). An archived replay will be available on the nVent website.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world’s most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis.

Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that we believe to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words “targets,” “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “likely,” “may,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “future,” “are confident,” or words, phrases, or terms of similar substance, or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. All projections in this press release are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Among these factors are adverse effects on our business operations or financial results, including the overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, including the Electrical Products Group acquisition; competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve; impacts of tariffs; volatility in currency exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices; inability to generate savings from excellence in operations initiatives consisting of lean enterprise, supply management and cash flow practices; inability to mitigate material and other cost inflation; risks related to the availability of, and cost inflation in, supply chain inputs, including labor, raw materials, commodities, packaging and transportation; increased risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the ability to deliver backlog and win future project work; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the impact of changes in laws and regulations, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. nVent assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this press release.

Investor Contact

Tony Riter

Vice President, Investor Relations

nVent

763.204.7750

Tony.Riter@nVent.com

Media Contact

Kevin King

Vice President, Global Communications

nVent

763.291.0526

Kevin.King@nVent.com