Parsons Honored as One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 17th Consecutive Year

CHANTILLY, Va., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation announced today that it has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2026 World’s Most Ethical Companies. This marks the seventeenth consecutive year that the company has been honored with this recognition.

In 2026, 138 honorees were recognized spanning 17 countries and 40 industries. Parsons is one of only four honorees in the Engineering Services category.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 17th consecutive year,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer for Parsons. “This recognition reflects the commitment of our employees to doing business with integrity, embedding ethical decision making into everything that we do, and earning and keeping the trust of our clients, partners, and the communities around the world where we work.”

The heart of Parsons’ ethics program is employee engagement combined with transparency set forth at the executive and management leadership levels which serves as the ethos of Parsons’ business. The company’s long-standing commitment to integrity also sets the standard and expectation for Parsons’ suppliers and vendors.

Read more about how Parsons' core value of integrity informs the company’s business practices at https://www.parsons.com/care/governance/.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ different proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance, including: corporate governance; program structure & resourcing; written standards; training, awareness, & communication; risk assessment & auditing; investigations, enforcement, discipline & incentives; measurement of ethical culture; third-party risk management, and environmental & social impact. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by a panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year’s honorees, please visit the World’s Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, and deliver business success. Companies turn ethics, compliance, and culture into a business advantage by leveraging Ethisphere’s data-driven program & culture assessments featuring the latest guidance and the practices of hundreds of global organizations across the 8 pillars of an ethical culture, and 240+ ethics, compliance, social, and governance data points delivered through a proprietary software platform. Ethisphere also honors superior integrity programs through World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition, brings together a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and advances ethical business practices through the Global Ethics Summit, Ethisphere Magazine, and the Ethicast podcast. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

Bernadette.Miller@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@Parsons.us