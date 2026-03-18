Yacht Club de Monaco hosts the 7th Superyacht Chef Competition

MONACO, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yacht Club de Monaco is gearing up for the 7th Superyacht Chef Competition. On 2 April, nine chefs will go head-to-head behind the stoves, competing for this year’s coveted title. Organised by YCM’s La Belle Classe Academy training centre in partnership with Bluewater, the event shines a spotlight on a profession that often remains behind the scenes.

This year’s jury president is two-Michelin-starred chef Philippe Etchebest, Meilleur Ouvrier de France. Joining him on the jury are Marcel Ravin (FRA), holder of three Michelin stars (two for Blue Bay and one for Elsa at the Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel); Carlo Cracco (ITA), an icon of Italian cuisine; Duncan Biggs (UK), co-founder of Ocean Wave Monaco and a former superyacht chef; Jeeny Maltese (VEN), a presenter promoting Latin American cuisines; and Tim Mälzer (GER), restaurateur and TV presenter.

The competition is supervised by Chef Philippe Joannès, Meilleur Ouvrier de France and YCM’s culinary consultant, together with YCM Events Chef Simon Ganache, supported by Frédéric Ramos, President of the Monaco Goût & Saveurs association. In addition to technical ability, contestants will be judged on their capacity to improvise, adapt to constraints and present a well-balanced, beautifully plated dish — qualities that are essential when cooking at sea. “Hosting Philippe Etchebest in Monaco is part of a wonderful story of friendship and respect between chefs. We share the same conviction that cuisine is an art that is all about transmission, high standards and passion,” says chef Philippe Joannès.

Two of the nine yachts represented fly the Yacht Club de Monaco flag, highlighting the strong involvement of the YCM community in this event celebrating fine cuisine onboard. The nine chefs competing are Beatrice Cordy – M/Y Nectar (65m), Gaia Botturi – M/Y Madame Kate (60m), Tony Triest – M/Y Barbara (88.5m), David Kempsey – S/Y Sagitta (46m), Baptiste Liquito – M/Y Infinity Nine (35m), Milan Popovic – M/Y Smiley (35m), Aaron Thomas – M/Y Canvas (33m), Paul Thinus Prinsloo – M/Y Moka (50m), and Ilija Gojkovic – M/Y Emocean (38m).

“At sea, preparing food is much more than just a service – it defines life on board. This competition highlights chefs who are capable of producing dishes worthy of the finest haute cuisine in a confined space and often single-handedly, using ingredients that change with every port of call,” explains YCM Director and General Secretary Bernard d’Alessandri.

The format of the Superyacht Chef Competition is short but intense, reflecting the fast-paced reality of the profession. Just minutes before the start, a mystery ingredient is revealed to the chefs, who then have only five minutes to imagine and plan their recipe before the clock starts ticking. Every ingredient must be used, as any waste results in penalties, turning the challenge into a delicate balancing act between creativity, technical skill and the ability to remain calm under pressure.

The competition is strongly supported by La Belle Classe Academy, the Yacht Club de Monaco’s training centre, which since opening in 2015 has played a key role in preparing future yachting professionals through a wide range of courses dedicated to the art of service onboard. With the aim of promoting gastronomy at sea, the academy fully backs the Superyacht Chef Competition. This year, students from Monaco’s hotel and catering school will also take part, gaining first-hand insight into how superyacht chefs work and discovering what happens behind the scenes of a profession where passion, rigour and creativity are essential every day. The day before, on 1 April, jury members will gather for the Grand Chefs Dinner, offering a first taste of the culinary excellence to come.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

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