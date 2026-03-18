WeShop Announces Strategic Partnership with CAA Executive Search To Lead the Buildout of its U.S. Leadership Team

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited (“WeShop” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WSHP), the world’s first community-owned social commerce platform, today announced a strategic partnership with CAA Executive Search, a division of entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), to exclusively lead the search and buildout of WeShop’s U.S. leadership team as it accelerates its growth strategy in the United States.

CAA Executive Search will advise WeShop on strategic talent acquisition and leadership development. The partnership underscores WeShop’s commitment to building a best-in-class leadership team to scale operations, deepen retailer partnerships, and to expand consumer adoption across key markets.

“We selected CAA Executive Search because of its commitment to representing each client with the full strength of the agency,” said John Foley, Chairman of WeShop. “Building the right leadership team is critical as we scale in the United States. With CAA Executive Search’s proven track record in recruiting transformational talent, we’re confident this partnership will help us to achieve our next phase of growth and position WeShop for long-term success.”

WeShop listed on Nasdaq under the ticker “WSHP” on November 14, 2025. This partnership comes at a pivotal time for WeShop, as it expands retailer integrations, grows its community, and builds a world-class executive team to support innovation, operational excellence, shareholder value and advances its mission to share ownership with users through its ShareBack™ equity-based rewards program.

“WeShop is changing the e-commerce landscape with its ShareBack™ equity-based rewards program,” said Lyndon Campbell, Partner at CAA Executive Search. “We are excited to work with John and the team to identify and recruit top-tier talent to build out WeShop’s leadership team in the United States. Through this partnership, WeShop will not only have access to executive search capabilities, but also the full breadth of CAA’s resources and relationships. We look forward to conducting this expansive search.”

CAA Executive Search works closely with its clients to help build diverse leadership teams through executive search; designs and develops organizational structures and compensation plans; and engages with investors, venture capital and private equity firms on human capital due diligence projects, providing expert insight into senior management teams within acquisition targets.

About CAA

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is a leading entertainment and sports agency, with global expertise in film, television, music, theatre, sports, digital media, publishing, sponsorship sales and endorsements, media finance, consumer investing, fashion, brand marketing and licensing, executive search, games, and philanthropy, among other areas. Distinguished by its culture of collaboration and exceptional client service, CAA’s diverse workforce identifies, innovates, and amplifies opportunities for the people and organizations that shape culture and inspire the world. CAA, founded in 1975, is headquartered in Los Angeles, and has offices in New York, Nashville, Memphis, Chicago, Miami, London, Munich, Geneva, Stockholm, Shanghai, and Beijing, among other locations globally. For more information, please visit www.caa.com.

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a pioneering social-commerce platform transforming retail through community ownership. Designed to merge shopping, sharing, and investing, WeShop rewards users with equity for their engagement through its proprietary ShareBack™ program, turning everyday purchases and referring friends who shop through the platform into real ownership. With partnerships spanning hundreds of top retailers and over a billion products, WeShop empowers users to build long-term wealth while discovering and sharing what they love. By combining e-commerce, social interaction, and user ownership, WeShop is leading a global retail revolution—where everyone can earn ownership in the company.

ShareBack™ Rewards

The offer and sale of WePoints is registered on a Registration Statement on Form F-1 originally filed on October 17, 2025 (the “ShareBack Prospectus”). Users may obtain a copy of the ShareBack Prospectus and enroll in the program through our website at https://investors.we.shop/sec-filings . This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The offer is being made only pursuant to the ShareBack Prospectus.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability for the WeShop community to earn ownership in WeShop. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update this information. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions, as well as other factors described from time to time in WeShop's filings with SEC, including its Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed October 17, 2025 and any amendments thereto available at www.sec.gov.