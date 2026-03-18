Baker Hughes, Petrobras Sign Strategic Service Agreement for Critical Turbomachinery Equipment

Long-term agreement covers maintenance, repairs and advisory services for up to 64 aeroderivative gas turbines critical to Brazil’s offshore and refinery operations

Work to be delivered from the Baker Hughes Service Center in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro, with plans for further expansion of capacity and capability, strengthening Brazil’s energy supply chain

HOUSTON and LONDON, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Wednesday a substantial 60-month service award from Petrobras to support critical turbomachinery equipment for Brazil’s offshore operations as well as a major refinery. The agreement was signed in February in Rio de Janeiro, following an open tender process, and covers essential maintenance, repairs and engineering advisory services.

This agreement reinforces Baker Hughes’ commitment to lifecycle services, maintaining the performance and reliability of up to 64 aeroderivative gas turbines installed across several sites that are critical to Petrobras’ production continuity. These assets support stable, scalable energy output across approximately 19 floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels in Brazil’s offshore sector and at the Replan refinery in Paulínia, São Paulo. The FPSOs are equipped with Baker Hughes turbines, including the LM2500 and LM6000.

“This strategic agreement reinforces our long-standing relationship with Petrobras and our enduring commitment to Brazil’s energy sector,” said Baker Hughes Chief Growth and Experience Officer and interim Executive Vice President of Industrial & Energy Technology Maria Claudia Borras. “Our advanced service solutions, delivered through our local service center, can help improve the reliability and operational efficiency Petrobras needs across its offshore and refining operations while strengthening its energy supply chain.”

Baker Hughes has played a key role in the development of Brazil’s energy resources for several decades. The company’s strategy aligns with government local content requirements, with a focus on enhancing operational reliability to help strengthen the nation's economy and energy supply chain.

Work under the agreement began in February 2026 and will be delivered through the Baker Hughes Service Center in Petrópolis, Rio de Janeiro. Established in 2010 to support Petrobras, the facility employs local talent and delivers a range of services including disassembly and assembly. Baker Hughes plans to expand the center’s capacity and capability footprint, adding advanced grinding capabilities to enhance service and reliability. The expansion will strengthen the local supply chain and employment opportunities, reinforcing Baker Hughes’ long-term commitment to Brazil.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations

Sarah Rowson

+44 7787 527372

sarah.rowson@bakerhughes.com

Investor Relations:

Chase Mulvehill

+1 346-297-2561

investor.relations@bakerhughes.com