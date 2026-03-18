Harrow Announces Three Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCRS 2026 Annual Meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, today announced that three scientific abstracts highlighting its commercial products VEVYE® (cyclosporine ophthalmic solution) 0.1% and ILEVRO® (nepafenac ophthalmic suspension) 0.3% have been accepted for presentation at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place April 10–13 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The accepted research underscores Harrow’s continued commitment to advancing evidence-based treatment options for ophthalmic diseases, including dry eye disease and post-cataract surgery complications.

The abstracts will be presented in the following scientific sessions:

Ocular Surface Disease

Date: Saturday¸ April 11, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM – 9:30 AM

VEVYE: Real-World Treatment Patterns and Clinical Outcomes with Cyclosporine 0.1% in Semifluorinated Alkane for Dry Eye Disease Presenter: A. Epitropoulos, MD

Real-World Treatment Patterns and Clinical Outcomes with Cyclosporine 0.1% in Semifluorinated Alkane for Dry Eye Disease

VEVYE: Dual-Function Cyclosporine 0.1% in Perfluorobutylpentane as an Alternative to Corticosteroids in Post-Fungal Keratoplasty Presenter: T. Shoshany, MD

Dual-Function Cyclosporine 0.1% in Perfluorobutylpentane as an Alternative to Corticosteroids in Post-Fungal Keratoplasty

Medications (Preoperative, Postoperative, Intraoperative)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM – 9:30 AM

ILEVRO: Post-Hoc Analysis of the Effect of Nepafenac 0.3% on Reducing Clinically Significant Visual Acuity Loss Associated with Cataract Surgery in subjects with Macular Edema Presenter: I. Mac, MD

Post-Hoc Analysis of the Effect of Nepafenac 0.3% on Reducing Clinically Significant Visual Acuity Loss Associated with Cataract Surgery in subjects with Macular Edema

The ASCRS Annual Meeting is one of the world’s premier gatherings for ophthalmic surgeons and ophthalmic professionals, showcasing the latest clinical research, surgical techniques, and therapeutic innovations in ophthalmology.

Additional details regarding the abstracts and supporting data will be available at the time of presentation.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products that address conditions affecting both the front and back of the eye, such as dry eye disease, wet (or neovascular) age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, refractive errors, glaucoma and a range of other ocular surface conditions and retina diseases. Harrow was founded with a commitment to deliver safe, effective, accessible, and affordable medications that enhance patient compliance and improve clinical outcomes. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered such “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include, among others, risks related to: liquidity or results of operations; our ability to successfully implement our business plan, develop and commercialize our products, product candidates and proprietary formulations in a timely manner or at all, identify and acquire additional products, manage our pharmacy operations, service our debt, obtain financing necessary to operate our business, recruit and retain qualified personnel, manage any growth we may experience and successfully realize the benefits of our previous acquisitions and any other acquisitions and collaborative arrangements we may pursue; competition from pharmaceutical companies, outsourcing facilities and pharmacies; general economic and business conditions, including inflation and supply chain challenges; regulatory and legal risks and uncertainties related to our pharmacy operations and the pharmacy and pharmaceutical business in general, including the ongoing communications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration relating to compliance and quality plans at our outsourcing facility in New Jersey; physician interest in and market acceptance of our current and any future formulations and compounding pharmacies generally. These and additional risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Harrow’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings with the SEC. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC's web site at sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Harrow undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts:

Mike Biega

Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications

mbiega@harrowinc.com

617-913-8890