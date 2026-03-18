OMNI Systems’ Erik Majkrzak Recognized as Notable Leader in Sustainability

CLEVELAND, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erik Majkrzak, vice president of operations at OMNI Systems, was recognized by Crain’s Cleveland Business as one of its 2025 Notable Leaders in Sustainability. The recognition highlights Majkrzak’s leadership and OMNI’s commitment to combining operational excellence with environmental responsibility.

“Recognition from Crain’s Cleveland Business is special because it demonstrates OMNI’s unique commitment to meeting customer demand while doing right by the environment,” said Majkrzak. “For us, this isn’t just corporate responsibility, but a strategic drive. Our traditional manufacturing approach led to waste that was unsustainable both environmentally and economically, so we changed how we operate. Now, we’re continually looking for ways to help our customers, and our own company, meet sustainability goals.”

Central to Majkrzak’s recognition was the scrap diversion and energy conversion initiative he launched in 2024. Previously a manual process, OMNI automated its adhesive matrix scrap removal with a central vacuum and baler system. This allowed the company to remove and compress scrap quickly, and it now diverts 80 tons of scrap monthly (nearly 900 tons per year) from landfills.

He also led the initiative to convert compressed scrap into energy pellets, transforming a costly biproduct into a sustainable resource. The results to OMNI customers and the environment were significant, with a 10% increase in run speeds, 25% less scrap waste, and a 5% boost in production efficiency – saving nearly $500,000 in capital costs.

These enhancements went beyond reducing environmental impact; they boosted efficiency, improved safety by reducing forklift traffic, and enabled employees to shed low-value, repetitive tasks in favor of higher-value work.

“At OMNI, we don’t view sustainability as a cost center,” said Mike Murton, president at OMNI Systems. “It’s essential for our people, our customers, our communities, and our planet. By integrating automation and energy conversion into our core operations, we’ve shown that sustainability can increase profitability, benefit customers, and create meaningful growth opportunities for employees.”

OMNI is proud to be a leader in sustainable labeling solutions, as the company believes innovation and environmental responsibility go hand-in-hand, all while providing customers with the highest quality labels at the lowest price.

About OMNI Systems:

OMNI Systems, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is the largest privately owned label manufacturer in the United States and the leading provider of high quality, low-cost label solutions for the world’s largest consumer brands. OMNI leads the label industry in price, quality, and service. The company consistently delivers innovative label solutions that meet all specifications, with unmatched quality, efficient fulfillment, and on-time delivery. OMNI’s highly experienced, solutions-focused team and state-of-the-art equipment support long-term partnerships that help drive customers’ success. Learn more at omnisystem.com and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Jason Fornicola

Full Tilt Consulting

jfornicola@fulltiltconsulting.com

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