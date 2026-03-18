PPHC Expands Strategic Advisory Platform with Appointment of TrailRunner Sports President

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. ("PPHC" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: PPHC), a leading global provider of strategic communications services, today announced that TrailRunner International ("TrailRunner"), one of the Company's member firms, has named Alden Mitchell as President of TrailRunner Sports, its global sports advisory business.

The appointment reflects PPHC's continued investment in high-value growth areas across its platform. As the global sports industry grows in scale and institutional complexity, leagues, teams, ownership groups, universities, and brands increasingly require the same strategic communications and advisory capabilities that PPHC's member firms deliver across corporate reputation, financial communications, crisis, and strategic advisory services.

TrailRunner Sports was established in 2023 to meet this demand. Since launch, the business has built a client roster spanning major professional teams in the United States and abroad, sports teams, universities, collegiate conferences, and brands. A joint venture with Legends, the global premium experiences company, TrailRunner Sports advises on crisis and reputation management, league expansions, media rights negotiations, litigation communications, and other significant transactions. The appointment of a dedicated President signals the next phase of investment in the platform as client demand continues to grow.

Mitchell joins from Stanford Athletics, where she served as Chief Operating Officer and Interim Athletics Director, overseeing capital projects, external relations, facilities and operations, finance, human resources, and revenue-generating initiatives. As Interim Athletics Director, she led the organization through a period of competitive and commercial success while driving fundraising growth, strengthening partnerships, and enhancing financial discipline.

Previously, Mitchell led Uber's Consumer Business Development team from 2021 to 2024, spearheading strategic partnerships with the NFL, Live Nation, Marriott, Instacart, and others. Earlier in her career, she served as Senior Vice President of Distribution at the Pac-12 Networks and as Head of Global Partnerships and Content Strategy at Crunchyroll, the global anime streaming platform. She brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience across sports, media, and technology.

Mitchell joins a strong and growing team of sports leaders at TrailRunner, including Jamie Zaninovich, who will serve as Vice Chair of TrailRunner Sports, partnering closely with Mitchell. Mitchell will report directly to Jim Wilkinson, Founder and Executive Chairman of TrailRunner International.

Zaninovich, who has helped launch TrailRunner's sports business and brings three decades of experience across collegiate athletics and conference leadership, will focus on strategy and business development in his role as Vice Chair of TrailRunner Sports. He will continue to advise select clients and focus on strategic growth initiatives in partnership with Mitchell.

Stewart Hall, Chief Executive Officer of PPHC, commented:

"This is another strong example of PPHC investing behind differentiated leadership and high-value growth opportunities across our platform. TrailRunner has added important strategic and financial communications capabilities to the Group, and TrailRunner Sports extends that model into one of the most dynamic and increasingly institutionalized sectors of the global economy. Alden's appointment strengthens an already promising business and positions it for continued growth."

Jim Wilkinson, Founder and Executive Chairman of TrailRunner International, commented:

"The business of sports is more exciting, complex, and consequential than ever before. Alden is exactly the kind of leader we need to take this rapidly growing platform to the next level. Sports is now a major global asset class. Ownership is shifting, capital is pouring in, college athletics is being remade, women's sports is accelerating, and media and technology are changing the way fans connect to the games they love. Alden has the experience, passion, and competitive drive to capitalize on these tremendous opportunities and help our clients win."

Alden Mitchell commented:

"TrailRunner has built something special — a team that understands both the business and the heartbeat of sports and is determined to go above and beyond for clients and each other. The sports landscape is evolving rapidly, and the opportunity to scale a best-in-class advisory business that delivers measurable impact for clients around the world is incredibly energizing. I can't wait to partner with Jamie and this outstanding team and get to work."

About TrailRunner International

TrailRunner International is a global strategic communications advisory firm providing crisis communications, financial communications, litigation communications, and corporate communications support to leading enterprises, institutions, and individuals. Through TrailRunner Sports, the firm provides strategic business advisory and communications support to sports clients worldwide. TrailRunner International is headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth with offices in New York, Nashville, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London, Shanghai, and Truckee. TrailRunner International is a member firm of Public Policy Holding Company. Learn more at TrailRunnerInt.com.

About PPHC

Incorporated in 2014, PPHC is a global strategic communications platform that supports clients in enhancing and defending their reputations, advancing policy objectives, managing regulatory risk, and engaging with federal and state-level policymakers, stakeholders, media, and the public.

Engaged by approximately 1,400 clients, including companies, trade associations and non-governmental organizations, PPHC is active in all major sectors of the economy, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, energy, technology, telecoms and transportation.

With operations across 18 offices in the United States and internationally, PPHC's services include government relations, public affairs and corporate communications, research and analytics, digital advocacy campaigning, and compliance support.

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