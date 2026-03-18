ScottsMiracle-Gro, Bonnie Plants and Gardenuity Launch Inspired to Gro™

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottsMiracle-Gro, Bonnie Plants and Gardenuity today announced the launch of the Inspired to Gro™ Patio Garden Collection, a fully integrated gardening experience designed to help new and emerging gardeners grow successfully from day one.

Inspired to Gro combines ScottsMiracle-Gro’s plant nutrients, Bonnie Plants’ fully rooted starter plants and Gardenuity’s guided gardening platform – including its curated container garden design, integrated growing components and personalized guidance platform – into a single product offering. This strategic collaboration between three leaders in the lawn and garden industry aims to remove the barriers that have historically prevented millions of interested consumers from starting and sustaining a garden. Inspired to Gro delivers everything needed to plant, grow and thrive in one seamless experience.

“Gardening is one of the most powerful and relevant consumer activities for the many physical, health and wellness benefits it brings,” said Nate Baxter, president and COO of ScottsMiracle-Gro. “Combining our trusted growing solutions with Bonnie’s high-quality starter plants and Gardenuity’s guided gardening system, we together are making it easier than ever for people to begin their gardening journey with confidence.”

While millions of Americans express interest in gardening, many struggle with where to begin or how to maintain success over time. Inspired to Gro addresses the barriers.

“Gardenuity was founded on the belief that gardening should be accessible to everyone, regardless of experience or space,” said Donna Letier, co-founder and CEO of Gardenuity. “Inspired to Gro removes the uncertainty that keeps so many people from starting by giving them the tools, plants and guided support they need to grow successfully from day one. We not only want to help people plant their first garden but also empower them to discover the lifelong joy of gardening. As the way consumers live, work and connect continues to evolve, Inspired to Gro meets people where they are and makes growing possible in their everyday lives.”

The launch comes as consumers increasingly prioritize wellness, sustainability and fresh food access, fueling renewed interest in home gardening. Bonnie Plants, which has supplied vegetable and herb plants to American gardeners for more than a century, sees the collaboration as an important step in expanding access to gardening.

“For more than 100 years, Bonnie Plants has helped people grow their own food at home,” said Sara Gordon, chief growth officer of Bonnie Plants. “Inspired to Gro builds on that legacy by making gardening more approachable and successful for more people. The collection features thoughtfully curated plant selections to support wellness, nourishment and enjoyment.”

The Inspired to Gro Patio Garden Collection includes three distinct offerings — Everyday Good Seasonal Herb Garden, Well Bloomed Limited Edition Edible Flower and Seasonal Herb Garden and Simply Rooted Seasonal Vegetable and Herb Garden. Inspired to Gro is now available on Amazon, Bonnieplants.com and Gardenuity.com with plans to expand to other ecommerce sites. Each Inspired to Gro garden includes:

Gardenuity’s signature 5-gallon, double-stitched grow bag with reinforced handles for optimal root health and durability.

Custom-blended soil, formulated specifically for container growing success.

Four fully rooted Bonnie Plants selected and aligned to the consumer’s location and seasonal growing conditions.

Miracle-Gro Pour & Feed Plant Food to provide essential nutrients to support plant growth and vitality.

Grow Pro support from Gardenuity, including personalized guidance and weather-based garden notifications to help ensure ongoing success.



About ScottsMiracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, founded in 1868 in Marysville, Ohio, is passionate about helping people of all ages express themselves on their own piece of the Earth. With approximately $3.4 billion in sales, the company is the leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products in North America. The company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and Tomcat® brands are among the most recognized in the industry and are market-leading in their categories. To learn more, visit www.scottsmiraclegro.com

About Bonnie Plants

Bonnie Plants, founded in 1918 in Union Springs, Ala., is the largest supplier of vegetable and herb plants in the United States, helping millions of consumers to grow fresh food successfully at home. Bonnie grows more than 250 varieties of non-GMO vegetable and herb plants at over 70 growing stations nationwide. For more information, visit www.bonnieplants.com.

About Gardenuity

Gardenuity is a gardening and wellness company that pioneered a new approach to container gardening by combining horticulture, technology and guided growing experiences. Through its proprietary garden system, curated garden kits and personalized growing platform, Gardenuity helps people successfully grow wherever they live while experiencing the wellness, nutrition and lifestyle benefits gardening provides. For more information, visit www.gardenuity.com.

For media inquiries:

Tom Matthews

Chief Communications Officer

tom.matthews@scotts.com

(937) 844-3864

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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