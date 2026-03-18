NextNRG Introduces AI-Driven Dashboard for Its Integrated Energy Ecosystem

MIAMI, FL, March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered, today announced the NextNRG Dashboard, an AI-driven operating layer for its integrated energy ecosystem providing a unified software interface for monitoring and managing distributed energy assets. The configurable platform is tailored to the specific infrastructure, operational requirements, and energy profiles of each customer deployment. The system provides centralized visibility and management across energy generation, battery storage, fuel systems, EV fleets, employee charging infrastructure, dynamic wireless charging for industrial equipment such as forklifts and robotics, internal combustion engine (ICE) fleets, and microgrid performance.

As energy systems grow more complex, operators increasingly manage multiple energy sources simultaneously. A commercial logistics company may operate conventional fuel fleets while transitioning portions of its vehicles to electric. A cold storage facility may combine on-site energy generation, battery storage, grid power, and backup generation. A municipal operator may manage demand charges, charging infrastructure, and fuel procurement across diverse assets. Yet comprehensive visibility across these systems is often fragmented across separate portals and service providers. Integrated oversight of fleet fuel, EV charging, distributed generation, storage, and grid interaction remains rarely available within a single unified platform. As energy portfolios expand, this fragmentation constrains both operational clarity and financial transparency.

“Energy management can no longer exist in silos,” said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. “Customers managing fleets, facilities, and distributed energy assets need a unified view across fuel, electricity, storage, and grid interaction. The NextNRG Dashboard is designed to deliver that single source of truth. No other platform today combines this breadth of capabilities within one integrated interface.”

The NextNRG Dashboard unifies these systems within a single operational interface, providing customers with:

Real-time monitoring of energy generation and battery state-of-charge

Microgrid controller performance and grid interaction visibility

Integrated billing, reporting, and performance analytics

Demand charge monitoring and energy cost optimization insights

ICE fleet fuel consumption tracking, state-of-fuel monitoring, and refueling coordination

EV fleet and employee charging management, including dynamic wireless charging for industrial equipment

Generator fuel level tracking, state-of-fuel monitoring, and maintenance alerts

Beyond monitoring and reporting, the NextNRG Dashboard functions as an operational coordination layer across distributed energy assets. The platform supports predictive maintenance workflows by identifying system anomalies, generating service alerts, and routing maintenance tickets to the appropriate operators or service providers for review and resolution. For fleet operators, the system also provides integrated oversight of fuel and charging infrastructure, tracking conventional fuel consumption patterns, monitoring EV charging demand and load impact, coordinating refueling and charging schedules, and aligning fleet energy demand with broader facility-level energy optimization strategies. By bringing EV fleets, ICE fleets, energy generation, storage capacity, and grid interaction into a single interface, the platform aligns mobile and stationary energy assets within one operational framework.

The platform integrates NextNRG’s RenCast forecasting engine, embedding predictive weather intelligence directly into energy dispatch modeling. Forecast-driven analytics inform storage allocation decisions, grid draw optimization, and peak load mitigation strategies. By anticipating load fluctuations and environmental conditions, the system enables proactive operational control rather than reactive energy management.

These operational insights translate directly into financial performance visibility. Customers can visualize energy cost savings relative to utility-only consumption models, analyze peak demand exposure, review historical versus projected demand charge impacts, and evaluate how storage dispatch and fleet charging decisions influence overall cost structures. By consolidating generation data, storage activity, and load behavior into a unified analytics layer, the dashboard makes the financial impact of energy decisions measurable and visible.

In addition, the NextNRG Dashboard architecture is structured to support participation in demand response programs and open energy marketplace opportunities where applicable. By integrating grid participation pathways within the same platform used for operational and financial oversight, the system enables customers to evaluate revenue-generating opportunities alongside cost optimization strategies within one unified environment.

The NextNRG Dashboard represents a key component of the company’s strategy to unify energy generation, storage, mobility, and grid interaction within a single intelligent operating environment.

About NextNRG, Inc.

NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into utility infrastructure, battery storage, wireless EV in-motion charging, renewable energy and mobile fuel delivery, to create a unified platform for modern energy management.

At the core of its strategy is the Next Utility Operating System®, which uses AI to optimize both new and existing infrastructure across microgrids, utilities, and fleet operations. NextNRG's smart microgrids serve commercial, healthcare, educational, tribal, and government sites delivering cost savings, reliability, and decarbonization. The company also operates one of the nation's largest on-demand fueling fleets and is advancing wireless charging to support fleet electrification.

To learn more, visit www.nextnrg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "expect," "intends," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.



Investor Relations Contact

NextNRG, Inc.

Sharon Cohen

SCohen@nextnrg.com